DEAN Maguirc College celebrated a ‘Celebration of Sporting Achievement’ for 2023/24 in The Patrician, Carrickmore last week.

Pupils, parents, Board of Governors and staff, came together to recognise the sporting success of their pupils for this school year.

The guest speaker for the evening was Tony Scullion. Tony, a dual player of Gaelic games is well known as a footballer and was part of the Derry 1993 All-Ireland winning team. Today’s generation of players will know him better due to his role as football development officer with Ulster GAA and as a selector at the Ulster Colleges All Star Trials.

The night began with presentations being made to pupils for their outstanding success in Handball, Soccer and Boxing. The school had three Year 12 pupils, Cailsin Tracey, Laura Duff and Eoghan Mullan, selected for Queens University Future Star Awards.

Hurling and Camogie dominated the success for this school year with the Camogie teams winning U14, U16 and U19 Ulster Titles. The school Hurling teams won U16 and U19 Ulster titles with the U19 team being narrowly beaten in the All-Ireland Semi Final. A tremendous achievement in the school’s history.

Addressing the large crowd in attendance, Tony Scullion spoke passionately about his football career. He spoke of his absolute joy when he realised he was on the starting 15 for Derry in the All-Ireland Final, proudly putting on the No.4 jersey.

It was an emotional speech, as he spoke of his father being too ill to go to the game, but when he brought the cup back to the home, it was the best moment of his life.

Tony spoke directly to the pupils about having passion for Gaelic games and with passion comes suffering.

“If you’re not suffering you have no passion”. He spoke of his admiration of all the sporting success which he witnessed and congratulated all the pupils.

Referring to the superb sporting achievements of the school, Mr McElroy who led the event stated “The achievements we have celebrated tonight are the culmination of the sacrifices made by the families who reared our pupils and trusted in the Dean to develop them as adults… they are the outcome of the efforts of the clubs and Primary Schools from which the pupils come from.”

Concluding the night principal Mr James Warnock thanked all those in attendance, the sponsors of the night and the teams for this year. He congratulated all his pupils for their tremendous achievements and how he looks forward to seeing what can be achieved in the next school year.

The school would like to thank the following sponsors for their support – ACS Civils, Tyrone Attic Stairs, McElhatton Plaster boarding, PD Coaches, Anamore, Carben Controls, Eire Og and Granagh Construction.