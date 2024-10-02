Defeats for Clann and Castlederg girls in Junior semis

Ladies Tyrone Junior Championship Semi-Finals

Drumragh 2-16 Clann na nGael 0-8

DRUMRAGH ladies made it through to the Junior Championship Final in stylish fashion after Sunday’s first semi-final with Clann na nGael hosted by Drumquin.

Clann na nGael gave a decent account of themselves but the North Tyrone girls were not able to match the steady scoring returns from Drumragh as the Sarsfields clinched their place in the county final.

Clann’s defence worked hard to try and quell the threat posed by their opposing numbers but Drumragh still found their range with several well-taken points. The Sarsfields also bagged a brace of goals as well to put an additional shine on the closing scoreboard.

The scores taken to chances created ratio remains pretty good for Drumragh and keeping up that average helped to underpin Sunday’s success.

The Sarsfields side have maintained a strong vein of form so far in the championship but they know that another big performance will be required as Beragh await in a final to look forward to. Drumragh again performed well here as an overall unit.

They are turning out tidy score returns alongside backing this up through solid team play across the park. They have moved closer but are still one step from silverware.

There were eight different score suppliers for Drumragh on Sunday as Neamh Cleary and Beth Donaghy(1-1) sent home their goals.

Caoimhe McCarron led the point returns on six plus Aine McManus landed three. Dana Coyle and Rhianna Barrett both contributed point braces on a day when Grace McCusker and Grace O’Neill claimed single scores apiece for the winning side.

Clann na nGael battled away bravely in their quest to carry their championship campaign further. Mairead Conwell, Aideen O’Kane, Shauna Devine, Finnoula Moran, Hannah Sheerin, Ellen Devine and all in the Clann na nGael camp can look forward to next year with a good sense of optimism.

The Teams

Drumragh: Rhianna Mullin, Mia Gallagher, Evie Gallagher, Grace McCusker, Joanne Barrett, Julieanne Quinn, Beth Donaghy, Neamh Cleary, Aine McManus, Shannon Starrs, Dana Coyle, Coblaith McKenna, Caoimhe McCarron, Grace O’Neill, Caitlin McCarron. Sub: Rhianna Barrett

Clann na nGael: Brenda McShane, Clodagh McGill, Fionnuala Moran, Ellen Devine, Eimear Kerlin, Shauneen O’Neill, Colleen McShane, Aideen O’Kane, Hannah Sheerin, Seanin O’Neill, Ona Donaghey, Niamh Doherty, Sairse McCormack, Mairead Conwell, Shauna Devine.

Beragh 3-13 Castlederg 2-6

BERAGH ladies booked a ticket with Drumragh for the JFC decider following an impressive victory over Castlederg on Sunday in Drumquin.

The St Eugene’s played with plenty of spirit and they had their moments in the match that included a goal double scored along the way. The Red Knights, though, kept their side of the scoreboard ticking along with more regularity as play progressed.

Beragh scored the extra goal of five netted in the game and the Red Knight girls proved more productive in terms of points registered. The St Eugene’s stayed in the mix and their efforts overall this season augur well for the future as they plan now for a new campaign in 2025.

Sarah Louise Franey and Bronagh McWilliams around the middle of the field supplied a solid platform for possession on behalf of Beragh in Sunday’s encounter. Saoirse Donnelly, Emma Barr, Elish O’Neill and the Beragh defence as a whole ensured that Castlederg didn’t get too much change in attack.

The Red Knights made significant use of possession and opportunities up front as Jayne Lyons, Keeva Owens, Zara Montague and team-mates combined to notable effect.

Erinn Duffy, Louise McSorley, Caitlin McCallion, Leah McMenamin and Laura McSorley among other team-mates kept going for a St Eugene’s side that continued to try and press the Red Knights. Beragh, though, had the final within reach and they emerged with a victory that maintains their title ambitions.

It’s on then to this weekend’s trophy decider for Beragh against Drumragh in what promises to be a very interesting contest. The Red Knights and Sarsfields will be leaving no element of preparation to chance as they stake their respective bids. Both teams like to play a free-flowing style of football and all is set fair for quite a tussle.

The Teams

Beragh: Bronagh Farley, Sarah Devlin, Saoirse Donnelly, Emma Barr, Aoife Farley, Eilish O’Neill, Aisling McCann, Bronagh McWilliams, Sarah Louise Franey, Clara McNamee, Keeva Owens, Roisin McGale, Zara Montague, Jayne Lyons, Elizabeth McGarvey.

Castlederg: Grace Quinn, Lauren Gallagher, Louise McSorley, Erinn Duffy, Sasha Laird, Shannon Lynch, Jodie-Leigh Brown, Aimee Leonard, Caitlin McCallion, Roisin Devlin, Emma Laird, Leah McMenamin, Amelia Coyle, Laura McSorley, Clodagh Catterson.