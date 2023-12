AN EARLY Jamie Browne goal earned Dergview a hard-fought 1-0 derby win over rivals Ballinamallard in front of a bumper crowd at Darragh Park on Boxing Day.

Just 13 minutes in a Padraig Lynch through-ball diverted off a defender into Browne’s path and the attacker coolly tucked it inside Jamie Ray’s left post.

In truth, the goal was just reward for good early pressure by Dergview but the Mallards responded and shaded the verdict for the remainder of the opening 45 minutes.

Derg stopper Shane O’Gara pulled off excellent saves to deny Darragh Byrne and Ben McCann and in the second half John Edgar had a goal harshly ruled out for offside.

At the other end, Lynch failed to turn home a Browne cross from just six yards before Niall McGinley fired inches wide when sent clear on the right.

In the end the home side did enough to merit the three points and the Ducks’ misery was compounded by the sending off of Jamie Dunne for second yellow card midway through the second half.

In truth, Dergview needed a win more than the visitors and this victory leaves them eight points behind 10th placed Ards, albeit it with three games in hand.

