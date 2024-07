DROMORE 0-14 TRILLICK 0-14

LOCAL bragging rights were kept in cold storage as neighbours Dromore and Trillick played out an entertaining draw at Gardrum Park on Sunday afternoon in Division One.



Ciaran Daly appeared to have won it for the visitors when he floated over a beauty in the 63rd minute, but St Dympna’s were afforded one final opportunity and ex-county star Niall Sludden kept his head to land a quality strike of his own to restore parity for the hosts come the final whistle.

In truth the first half exchanges were fairly soporific but a flashpoint just before the break, involving both sets of players, resulted in a straight red card for Trillick midfielder Liam Gray, and paved the way for a more engaging and explosive second half.

The numbers were levelled up when Dromore attacker Ronan McNabb jnr was sent off after another off the ball altercation around the three quarter mark, with referee Paul Gallagher working overtime to keep a handle on things.

Peter Teague and captain Conor O’Hara were industrious and determined for Dromore throughout, and Niall Sludden also grew in prominence as the contest unfolded, while the Brennan brothers-Rory and Lee- caught the eye for Trillick.

The opening fifteen minutes were quite even, with the teams all square on three separate occasions. The Brennans were on target for Trillick with a point apiece, with Colm Garrity also blasting over from close range with the goal gaping. Declan McNulty (free), Oran Sludden and Sean McNabb registered early on for the home side.

St Dympna’s then shifted through the gears to jump three in front, as Oran Sludden cleverly tucked over his second, and McNabb jnr and Teague (‘mark’) also got on the board.

However Trillick methodically worked themselves back into contention and in Lee Brennan they had Mr Reliable in front of the posts. He stuck over three on the spin in the run-up to the interval, one with the fist and two placed balls, to leave it tied up at 0-6 apiece at half-time, though Triilick were to play the whole of the second period reduced down to fourteen men with Gray’s dismissal.

It remained tit for tat on the restart, Peter Teague punching over for Dromore and McNulty converting a free, which were cancelled out by excellent Trillick scores courtesy of James Garrity and Stephen O’Donnell.

With Teague and McNulty planting further frees and Sean McNabb making the most of a turnover to split the posts, it looked like Dromore would avail of the extra man and push for home, leading 0-11 to 0-8 by the 45 minute mark.

But just after St Dympna’s lost their man, a triple strike from Brennan, which included two sublime scores from play, locked the sides together again. Indeed Trillick were to hit five in a row with Brennan and Garrity handing them the edge, but in a roller coaster second period, it was then Dromore’s turn to swoop.

McNulty and sub Paudie Dillon stuck over frees to leave it 0-13 apiece, and during a frantic finale, Daly and Sludden pointed in spectacular fashion at either end to ensure nothing split these two fierce rivals come the full-time whistle.

The Scorers

Dromore

Declan McNulty (0-4,4f), Peter Teague (0-3,1f,1m), Sean McNabb (0-2), Oran Sludden (0-2), Niall Sludden, Ronan McNabb jnr, Paudie Dillon (0-1 each)

Trillick

Lee Brennan (0-8,4f, 1 ’45’), James Garrity (0-2), Colm Garrity, Stephen O’Donnell, Rory Brennan, Ciaran Daly (0-1 each)