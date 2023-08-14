Derby stalemate at Healy Park

Omagh 2-7 Killyclogher 1-10

A PULSATING derby ended all square at the end at O’Neill’s Healy Park on Friday night as Ronan O’Neill steered over a 40m free for St Enda’s to claim a share of the spoils.

A quick fire point from Conor Meyler after good movement from Jason McAnulla had Omagh ahead within seconds of the start and after a levelling score from Conal McCann, Damian Mc Guigan rattled home a goal for the hosts.

Advertisement

Killyclogher settled quickly again, Marc Flanagan landing a free. O’Neill pointed a brace, sandwiched between another Flanagan free.

With Omagh becoming wasteful failing to score for sixteen minutes Killyclogher got themselves back in the game. A cracking long range effort from the bustling Oisin McCann on the run followed by a McCann free closed the gap to one and then Jordan Barton slotted a fine equaliser.

O’Neill landed a late free although McCann again was deadly accurate with the dead ball, his free levelling matters again.

Within five minutes of the restart, O’Neill spun away and pointed and it looked for a time they would run away with the contest although again they failed to convert with three wides in quick succession.

On 45 minutes McCann launched a massive point to level matters for a third time.

Conal McCann’s free from the left nudged Killyclogher ahead again and when Omagh substitute Greg Murry was black carded they were punished further as McCann tagged on the resultant free kick.

Two minutes later a long rangeTiarnan McCann free from the right wasn’t dealt with Darren Hayes did well to collect, spin away from the defence and from a tight angle beat Cathal McCarron in nets.

Advertisement

Killyclogher were now five points ahead with ten minutes left. O’Neill cut the gap to four with a free through the centre and then on a counter attack Meyler goaled.

Omagh kept the pressure on and as time ebbed away they got a free forty metres out just off centre from the posts and up stepped O’Neill to land the equaliser at the death.

Reds edge out Dromore

Trillick 0-9 Dromore 0-8

CONTENDING with a strong breeze as well as obdurate local rivals always ensured that this derby tussle would be a keenly fought, low scoring affair and that is how it panned out at Donnelly Park on Saturday evening with the hosts Trillick edging home at the close.

It was a tale of two placed balls at the finish up, with Lee Brennan nailing a ’45’ for the hosts heading into injury time but Dromore sub Declan McNulty seeing his last gasp effort drift wide of the target.

Despite the concession of an early quality score to Ryan Gray, it was the visitors who stepped on the gas in the opening exchanges, pressing Trillick back. Teague (free), Colm MacRory and Niall Sludden, with a sweet strike, all split the posts to edge Dromore two in front by the tenth minute.

Trillick were finding it tough to create openings though it took a brilliant block from Ciaran McCoy to turn aside Lee Brennan’s fierce drive which seemed destined for the net.

At the other end Odhran Rafferty set Tiarnan Sludden clear to tuck over a neat score, before James Garrity floated over a beauty for the hosts, just past the midway stage of the half.

Scores dried up significantly in the run-up to the break, as the action became increasingly scrappy, but an assured strike on the burst by Sean McNabb eased Dromore 0-5 to 0-2 in front at half-time.

The Reds were a transformed team on the restart, adopting a more direct and pacey approach which soon paid dividends. They hit four quick fire points to jump ahead, Ciaran Daly and Brennan (‘mark) both on target, while the excellent Garrity swung over a quality brace.

Still Dromore regrouped and Aodhan O’Donnell surged through to rifle over the leveller and heading into the last ten minutes, Sean McNabb found the range again with a confident finish, while Tiarnan Sludden fisted over from an acute angle.

Brennan displayed his usual accuracy and poise to knock over two frees to restore parity and then hit that clinching ’45’ in injury time.

Carmen return to winning ways

Greencastle 1-7 Carrickmore 2-13

CARRICKMORE returned to winning ways to stay very much in the hunt for a league final place following a comprehensive victory away to Greencastle on Friday evening.

It was a game that the St.Colmcilles were always in control off with a Rory Donnelly goal at the end of the third quarter ending the game as a contest. The visitors led 0-6 to 0-2 at halftime thanks to points from Lorcan McBride, Danny Fullerton and Lorcan McGarrity, Mark Carson on target for Greencastle.

A Ruairi Slane brace increased that advantage prior to Donnelly’s major. Carson grabbed a Greencastle goal on his way to a personal haul of 1-5 while Cahir McCullagh got a brace of points as well but a late Tiernan McGarrity goal put the icing on the cake for Carrickmore.

Away victory for Rossas

Galbally 2-8 Ardboe 1-13

FOR the second game running Galbally fund themselves on the wrong end of the scoreline against opposition from the Loughshore as Ardboe took the spoils from their trip to Pearse Park.

The Rossas had the wind in the first half and while they led 0-6 to 0-2 it wasn’t insurmountable. Kyle Coney, Shay McGuigan and Jack Martin were among their points with Enda McGarrity and Mark Donnelly the Galbally marksmen.

A key moment arrived in the opening minute of the second half when Ardboe turned the ball over for Jordan Bell to score a goal. Now they had a healthy advantage and while Donnelly and Conor Donaghy had Galbally points those were cancelled out by Eugene Teague and keeper Conall Quinn. McGarrity got two goals in the final quarter for the hosts as they finished strongly but Ardboe held out.

Back to back wins for Moortown

Edendork 0-11 Moortown 0-13

MOORTOWN made it back to back wins for the first time this season when they secured a crucial brace of league points at the home of fellow strugglers Edendork.

Peter Devlin opened the scoring from a free but Edendork then enjoyed a good spell that yielded points from Niall Morgan, Darren McCurry and Harry Og Conlon. Paul Quinn and Brian McLernon responded with points for the visitors but a trio of McCurry scores ensured that Edendork led 0-8 to 0-6 at the interval.

McCurry had Edendork’s opening three points of the second half but each time Ryan Kelly, Blaine Ryan and Devlin responded before McLernon sent over the equaliser. Moortown now had their tails up and in the closing stages they made sure of victory with points from McLernon and Kelly.

Eglish make home advantage count

Eglish 1-14 Coalisland 1-11

A LUKE Donnelly goal at the beginning of the final quarter proved to be a crucial score at Connolly Park as Eglish secured a hard earned win over Coalisland.

The Fianna struck for a Cathair Quinn goal with only five minutes on the clock but they failed to score in the second quarter as Eglish got into their stride. Donnelly and a brace each from Seamus Muldoon and Ethan Jordan saw the hosts turn things around to lead 0-7 to 1-3.

Cormac O’Hagan and Conor McCann traded points on the restart before Coalisland got their noses in front again thanks to scores from Tiernan Quinn, Michael McKernan and Plunkett Kane. McCann and Jordan had Eglish points before Donnelly’s major arrived. Tiernan Quinn and McKernan cut the deficit to the minimum but two injury time points from Matthew McGleenan and Donnelly saw Eglish over the line.

Away win for Errigal

Loughmacrory 0-12 Errigal Ciaran 1-12

ERRIGAL Ciaran put a recent run of defeats behind them when Darragh Canavan’s early second half goal helped propel them to victory away to Loughmacrory.

There was little between the two sides throughout with the visitors managing to edge the opening period 0-7 to 0-6 thanks to points from Tommy Canavan, Darragh Canavan and Mark Kavanagh. Cathaoir Gallagher and Pauraic Meenagh got a couple each for the St.Theresas with Cathal Donaghy also on target.

Eoin Mullan and Cathal Donaghy had early second half points to put Loughmacrory in front but then Canavan fired in a 37th minute goal and Errigal Ciaran tagged on three points for good measure. It proved to be the decisive spell in the game and despite efforts from Donaghy, Gallagher and keeper Oisin O’Kane the home side couldn’t claw it back.