Derg boss says preparations for next season ‘going to plan’

DERGVIEW boss Tommy Canning is quite content that “things are going according to plan” as he prepares for next season.

Canning confirmed that 90% of last season’s squad have committed their immediate future to the club.

In the coming days the Strabane man plans to hold talks with a number of other players in the hope of retaining their services.

The Darragh Park supremo believes things are already taking shape for next season and is confident of announcing one or two new signings in the not too distant future.

“The key thing for me is that the vast majority of last season’s squad is remaining at the club and that’s a great foundation,” he said.

“I still have a number of players to talk to in the coming days but that’s all in hand.”

One player who won’t be around next season is Mattie Kirk. The midfield play-maker is hoping to return to the States and if that doesn’t happen no fewer than three Premiership clubs are waiting in the wings to secure his signature.

Canning is also keen to add one or two fresh faces and is quitely confident that he’ll be in a position to confirm some new arrivals in the coming days.

“We’re close to agreement with two potential new signings and, of course, Sean McCarron will feel like a new signing for us given that things didn’t quite work out for him last season with one thing and another including injury,” continued Canning.

“Then there are few others who I’m testing the water with and you never know what might happen there.

“But the big thing is the bulk of last season’s squad are back on board. Things are going according to plan and I’d like to think that in the next two or three weeks, barring a late signing, my work in terms of the squad and new arrivals will be done.

“It worked well for us last season in that everyone was in in time for a good pre-season. That’s the plan again.”

