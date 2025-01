DERGVIEW are to host League of Ireland First Division side Finn Harps in a friendly at Darragh Park on Friday evening.

Harps are continuing preparations for the forthcoming season which kicks off on February 14 with a game against Kerry at Mounthawk Park.

Saturday’s friendly against Derry City was called off because of the weather and Harps boss Darren Murphy will be keen for his players to get much-needed game-time as the new season draws ever closer.

The Donegal outfit have completed the signing of Mikey Place who returns for a second spell at Finn Park while former Ballinamallard player Patrick Ferry has also committed to the cause for another season. Both are likely to be involved on Friday evening.

Dergview, too, have completed a number of signings and manager Ivan Sproule may well use the occasion to get a look at some of the club’s new recruits. Kick-off 8pm.