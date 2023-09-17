Dergview begin search for new manager after Canning resigns

DERGVIEW have begun the search for a new manager following the resignation of Tommy Canning.

Following Saturday’s disappointing 4-2 defeat at Ards, Canning informed the club’s board that he was stepping down from his managerial position in what was his third season in charge.

During his first campaign, Dergview finished in the top half of the table and won the North West Senior Cup back to back – Dergview’s first successes at senior level – but the Darragh Park outfit was unable to build on that last season and required a strong finish to stay clear of relegation.

Dergview have continued to struggle this season and thus far have picked up just one win in seven attempts. Canning said now was the right time to go.

“To be honest there was a point last season when I had a few doubts but after sitting down with the board I decided to stick it out,” he said.

“Come hell or high water I was determined to see it through.

“Back in July I again sat down with the board and some changes were implemented to delegate stuff. Things settled down but ultimately the run of the results and the nature of the defeats was the bottom line.

“It simply wasn’t good enough, no matter how you look at it.

“It felt like I was becoming repetitive and I’m not really getting the response; maybe short responses but nothing that was lasting.

“People were saying that we are not far away, it’s going to turn and maybe there is something in that but the reality is we have one win from the opening seven games and that’s simply not good enough.

“It could be argued that we should have more points whether that is down to bad luck or poor decision making. But Saturday put the tin hat on it, the first three goals we conceded were disgraceful.”

While this season and the last was a real struggle, Canning’s first season provided a number of highlights including a top half finish.

On top of that Dergview won the North West Senior Cup back to back by defeating Limavady United and Ballinamallard United in the 2020 and 2021 showpiece finals.

Canning said he reflected on those highlights with some sense of achievement but ultimately the feeling was one of disappointment.

“Of course there were high points but ultimately I didn’t achieve what I set out to achieve consistently,” he said.

“There are other reasons for that, in particular the retention of players, but the buck stops with me and I can accept that. I’m disappointed for myself, in myself, that I couldn’t sustain what happened in the first season.”