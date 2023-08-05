Dergview open their account against highly-fancied Ports

DESPITE quite a few changes in personnel, Dergview manager Tommy Canning believes his squad is in decent shape for yet another Championship campaign.

During the summer Stephen Doherty left for Finn Harps, Bobby Deane signed for Glenavon, Mikhail Kennedy was snapped up by Crusaders and Oran Brogan joined Premiership new boys, Loughgall.

Buchanan brothers, Mattie and Alan, also stepped away from Championship football, leaving Canning with a rebuilding task on his hands.

The Derg boss brought in a number of new signings, the latest of which was experienced defender Keith Cowan, formerly Finn Harps, Dungannon Swifts and Glentoran and striker Padraig Lynch, who joins on loan from Dungannon.

Pre-season has gone reasonably well for the Darragh Park outfit and last weekend Lynch and the returning Niall McGinley both scored braces apiece in a 4-2 win over a Dungannon Swifts select.

All told Canning is reasonably happy with his lot on the cusp of another season.

“Pre-season has gone well. The boys have bought into what we have been doing but we still probably need a bit more time to gel together because a lot of us are new to each other,” he said.

Dergview have been handed a difficult start to the season. They open their account at home to title favourites Portadown this afternoon and before the end of August play Ballinamallard United and HW Welders both away and Annagh United at home.

That’s just about as tough an opening four games Dergview could have been handed but Canning is looking no further than Saturday and the visit of the highly-fancied Ports.

“It’s the most difficult fixture we could have got, aside from the fact that it’s not at Shamrock Park,” continued Canning.

“We’ll get ready for them and I’ve no doubt Niall Currie will have his team well up for it.

“The expectation both outside and inside Portadown is big; they are expected to win the league at a canter and they should do that.

“Saturday’s game against Dungannon was a good opportunity to see where we are at. That said Portadown will be much more aggressive, physical and direct and it will be a big ask for some of our younger players.

“Everyone will expect Portadown to get off to a winning start but we’ll see how that goes!

“In terms of the club, it’s a massive game. A lot of people have put in a lot of work behind the scenes this summer and hopefully Saturday will be a good day in terms of the numbers and the weather.

“The boys are looking forward to it, I’m looking forward to it, and I’m looking forward to coming up against Niall Currie again.” This afternoon’s game kicks-off at 3pm