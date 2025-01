ENNISKILLEN Rangers boss Michael Kerr was pulling no punches after his team, for the second week running, was defeated 3-2 by Dergview Reserves at The Ball Range.

A sparkling hat-trick by the returning Alaaedine Dhouioui ultimately did the damage for the visitors.

Seven days earlier Kerr felt his team were unlucky when going down by the same scoreline at Castlederg’s Darragh Park but on this occasion he had no complaints about the outcome.

“It’s a seriously disappointing result, it’s a game we had targeted to get something out of it,” he said.

“I genuinely believe Enniskillen Rangers is in a relegation dogfight, especially when the next four games are away to Lisbellaw, Kesh, Town and Tummery. Our players need to realise that while Enniskillen Rangers were successful in the past, this year is totally different.

“You can take into account a lot of things, injuries, unavailability for personal reasons, so many things, but the team we are putting out is nowhere near good enough to win games, never mind push up the league.

“Today we didn’t deserve to win the game, absolutely not, Dergview got the chances and took them.

“Enniskillen Rangers are in big trouble and we need to sort it out very quickly. There were a few very harsh but true words said after the game. People were sitting staring at the ground; I need characters, people who will stand up.

“Boys need to stand up and boys needed to be counted very quickly, it doesn’t seem to be happening. That’s where we are at.”

Dhouioui opened his account after 20 minutes by getting on the end of a Warner Ballantyne cross to finish.

Rangers pulled a goal back through veteran defender Neil Coulter but straight from the kick-off the visitors restored their advantage. James Cooper’s clever ball over the top released Dylan Aiken and he crossed for Dhouioui to again finish in style.

The visitors continued to carve out opportunties and Dhouioui completed his three-hit from the penalty spot after he himself had been brought down in the box.

Rangers grabbed a second deep in stoppage-time through Paul Coulter but it was too little too late.

Kerr’s opposite number Andy Sproule was delighted with his team’s performance and he’s hoping there is more to come.

“It’s a good three points today, the boys were outstanding,” said Sproule.

“Things are starting to come together. That’s two wins in a row and it’s on to the next game. We need to keep building and building, it’s very positive.”