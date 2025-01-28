Devlin gives the new rules the thumbs-up

TYRONE players gave a big thumbs up to the new rules after they got their 2025 National League campaign off to a winning start against Derry on Saturday night.

This weekend past marked the introduction of the road ahead for the game as the new rule ‘enhancements’ designed by the Football Review Committee (FRC) were given their first public airing, and Tyrone seemed to adapt to the changed regulations fairly seamlessly.

Corner-back Niall Devlin, who scored a first half point, and then played a key role in the second goal in the closing stages, gave his approval for the rules, and felt that each side got their heads around the radical alterations now set in place.

“I have definitely enjoyed them so far. I think they are a great change for the game. We will look back at it and see what we did right and other things we can work on. But overall I think the boys are enjoying them.”

As for the nature of Tyrone’s seven point victory at the weekend against their neighbours from across the Sperrins, the Coalisland man felt the team reacted positively when Derry threatened to snatch the spoils from their grasp in the second half.

“They got the goal at the start of the second half which took the wind out of our sails a bit. But credit to the boys we settled things again and came back well.

“We have plenty of options off the bench and competition for places which is good. You only have to look at the second half subs. ‘Mackers’ came on (Eoin McElholm), big Conn (Kilpatrick) and Mark Bradley too. It was great to see him back. Thankfully it’s good to get off to a winning start.”

Looking ahead the tests become even stiffer for Tyrone next weekend when they travel into the lion’s den at the Athletic Grounds to take on reigning All-Ireland champions Armagh. Devlin though insisted that they will relish the challenge.

“This will be their first home game after the All-Ireland win so it will be a big game for both teams. We will get the bodies right and get ready for next weekend. It’s always good to play your rivals so we are really enjoying it. The off season was long so it’s just great to be back.”

Meanwhile his county team-mate Frank Burns also acknowledged that he was a fan of the FRC new rules and added that they should add to the spectacle of the game for everyone.

“It took a few friendly games to really get used to them but I think it is a positive. It will be good for the game and you will see a bit more attacking football, more long kick-outs and competing. That is what spectators want and the game is more enjoyable too when you can kickpass the ball again.”

Burns believed that Tyrone really utilised their spare man in attack Niall Morgan effectively in the first half, the roving keeper able to exploit the additional space now afforded teams with the opposition compelled to keep three men beyond the halfway line at all times

“We really controlled the game well in the first half. We used Niall well as the plus one. In the second half we had the wind at our backs and probably thought it was going to do the work for us.

“In the first fifteen minutes there was a lot of unforced errors with us giving the ball away which put a lot of pressure on ourselves at the back. Thankfully we got to grips with that in the last ten or fifteen minutes and got the tide turned again.

“They hit the net but we showed good resolve to bounce back from that so that is a big positive.”