Div 1 round-up: Donaghmore beat K’clogher in game of the night

ACL DIVISION ONE ROUND-UP

Donaghmore 1-21 Killyclogher 2-17

THIS was billed as the game of the day in round two and it certainly lived up to its billing as Donaghmore refused to accept defeat as they stunned Killyclogher with a late winner at Father Devlin Park.

Advertisement

The visitors had started well with points from Gavin Potter, Conall McCann and Mark Bradley before Philip Donnelly struck for a 9th minute Donaghmore goal. Bradley and McCann tagged on points with Paddy Corcoran getting a goal while Conor Cush responded for the hosts.

Cush had kicked three points in the first half but he really stood out after the break adding another nine. Noah Grimes and Cush traded points with Bradley and Corcoran before a Mark Hayes goal left six between them with ten to play. Cush, Ronan Donnelly and James McCann helped draw Donaghmore level before Bradley edged Killyclogher back in front. With the game in injury time Cush first of all levelled matters before the same player won it.

Clonoe 3-7 Eglish 0-10

CLONOE bounced back from a disappointing defeat first day out to defeat Eglish at O’Rahilly Park on Wednesday night when two goals midway through the second half proved to be the difference.

Eglish were making the most of their opportunities to move 0-4 to 0-2 in front with the help of points from Ciaran Donnelly, Seamus Muldoon, Turlough Muldoon and Luke Donnelly but in first half injury time Ronan Corey bagged the first major of the night.

Donnelly and Turlough Muldoon had early second half scores to edge the visitors back in front but two goals in the space of six minutes from Ryan Quinn and Declan McClure helped turn the game on its head. Connor McAliskey added points and while both sides struggled for scores in the closing ten minutes the Rahillys had done enough.

Edendork 0-11 Trillick 0-7

Advertisement

EDENDORK picked up their second win in a row at Arthur Mallon Park when they emerged with a four point success over last season’s double winners Trillick.

The St.Malachys greeted the short whistle ahead by double scores, 0-6 to 0-3, with Stephen Gervin, Conor Mallon, Rory Brennan and Simon Garrity on target for their respective sides.

Mallon took his personal haul to 0-5 in the second half with Stepen Corr also n target for the hosts as they kept their noses in front. Ryan Gray and Dan Donnelly had Trillick points but despite having Gervin sent off five minutes from time Edendork held out with Fiachra Nelis, Mallon and Declan Cullen to the fore in defence.

Coalisland 0-13 Errigal Ciaran 0-10

THESE two siders were looking for their first win of the campaign and it was Coalisland who took the honours as they came from behind at the break to beat Errigal Ciaran.

The visitors had first half points from Odhran Robinson and Peter Og McCartan to lead 0-6 to 0-4, Sean L Corr, Ruairi McHugh and Cormac O’Hagan with scores for the Fianna.

Robinson and Mark Kavanagh exchanged early second half points with Bailey Leonard and O’Hagan before the home side had a purple patch. O’Hagan, Corr and Sean McNally all registered as they landed four unanswered points and while Robinson and Pauric Traynor replied for the visitors it was Coalisland who took the spoils.

Dungannon 2-10 Loughmacrory 1-13

LOUGHMACRORY produced an outstanding comeback at O’Neill Park to salvage a share off the spoils just when it looked as though the Clarkes were going to ease to a comfortable win.

An early Ben Gormley goal set up the Clarkes for a first half of total dominance with points coming from Paul Donaghy and Paddy Quinn as well as they raced into a 1-8 to 0-3 lead, Gareth Donaghy and Pauraic Meenagh among the Loughmacrory marksmen.

The second half was only twenty seconds old when Shane Dobs scored a Loughmacrory goal and when Eoin Donaghy and Meenagh tagged on points it was game on. Donaghy though converted a penalty for Dungannon to steady their nerves but again Loughmacrory responded. Twice they drew level through Meenagh and Ronan Fox and while Dungannon responded each time a late Cathal Donaghy point ensured that it finished all square.

Pomeroy 2-6 Omagh 0-8

BOTH sides scored eight times at Plunkett Park but crucially it was Pomeroy who got two goals as they made home advantage count against Omagh in a clash between two sides who had won first day out.

Leo Quinn gave the Plunketts a good start with an early goal on a night when scores proved difficult to come by. Ronan O’Neill and Jason McAnulla had Omagh points with Lorcan Kilpatric and Ronan Duffin raising white flags for the hosts to leave it level at the interval, 1-2 to 0-5.

It was nip and tuck in the second half as well as Hugh McNamee and Callum Daly provided third quarter points for their respective sides. In a tight game a goal was always going to be pivotal and it was Pomeroy who got it as Aidan Coyle found the net for the second week running as the Plunketts made it two from two.