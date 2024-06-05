Div 1 round-up: Edendork pip Fianna, and Carmen beat Dromore

Edendork 1-12 Coalisland 1-11

WITH both sides missing four County players each this was always going to be a contest that was going to be close and hard to predict with Edendork just doing enough to win by the minimum margin at home to neighbours Coalisland.

In the absence of so many players it was Conor Mallon who really stepped up to the plate as he proved unerring from frees finishing with 0-10 to his name. Edendork edged the first half thanks to scores from Mallon and Stephen Corr, Sean L Corr and Peter Heron on target for the Fianna.

The second half was less than a minute old when Corr converted a penalty and when Cormac O’Hagan and Bailey Leonard tagged on points the visitors had the upper hand. Mallon and O’Hagan traded points before Corr got a crucial goal four minutes from time which proved decisive.

Loughmacrory 0-11 Pomeroy 4-7

BOTH sides scored the same number of times but crucially Pomeroy found the net four times and that was sufficient to give them the spoils from their trip to Loughmacrory.

Stephen Grimes, Ruairi McCullagh and Pauric Meenagh had first half points for Loughmacrory with Ronan Duffin, Lorcan Kilpatrick and Jude Campbell responding for the Plunketts while a Hugh McNamee major left the visitors -4 to 0-6 in front at the short whistle.

McCullagh and McNamee exchanged early second half points before a Hugh J Cunningham goal gave Pomeroy some breathing space. Shane Dobbs and Eoin Donaghy had points for the hosts but any thoughts that they had of taking anything from the contest ended as Pomeroy’s last two scores were goals from Ryan Begley and Aidan Coyle.

Carrickmore 1-10 Dromore 0-8

A DOMINANT first half from Carrickmore that saw them lead 1-7 to 0-4 at the break helped lay the foundations for a good win at home to Dromore.

Peter Teague hit a trio of points for the St.Dympnas in the first half with John MacRory also on target but those scores were cancelled out by Ciaran Daly and Danny Fullerton with the latter also bagging what proved to be the only goal of the game.

In the second half Carrickmore were always able to keep their opponents at arms length as they answered on the scoreboard every time that the visitors registered. Fullerton took his personal haul on the night to 1-6 with Daly and Sean Loughran also on target an while Teague, Tiernan Sludden and Emmet O’Neill responded for Dromore they never looked like taking anything from the contest.

Ardboe 0-14 Galbally 1-14

SUBSTITUTE Oisin McGee proved to be the Galbally hero with a goal deep into injury time as the Pearses secured a fully merited win over Ardboe at Coney Park.

It was a contest that was laced with quality scores from both sides and they couldn’t be separated at the break, 0-8 apiece. Liam Rafferty hit trio of points with Mark Donnelly getting a brace and the superb Christopher Morris also on target. The Rossas always looked to be chasing the game but they stayed in touch with scores from Conal Morgan, Odhran Mulgrew and Peter Devlin.

Galbally dominated the third quarter outscoring their opponents 0-6 to 0-2 with Conor Donaghy getting half of those scores with McGee and Enda McGarrity also on target. They looked to be well in control but going into the closing stages Ardboe rallied with substitute Sean O’Hare hitting a brace before Cormac Devlin levelled matters. It looked like ending in stalemate until McGee palmed in a pass from Dara Donaghy.

Killyclogher 3-12 Clonoe 2-10

IT would probably be fair to say that the margin of defeat flattered Clonoe a little as both of their goals came in the last six minutes by which time Killyclogher had the two league points in the bag.

Clonoe led early on thanks to points from Connor McAliskey and Danny McNulty but that was as good as it got for them. Conal McCann and Gavin Potter both found the net within three minutes of each other with the latter adding a trio of points as the St.Marys established a 2-6 to 0-4 interval advantage.

Dara Hayes and McAliskey traded points in the early moments of the second half before Killyclogher assumed control again. The McCann brothers Conall and Oisin both registered while Potter got a second goal on his way to 2-6. Fintan McClure and McNulty both found the net late on but it was academic at that stage.

Eglish 2-10 Donaghmore 3-11

Despite going twenty minutes in the second half without scoring Donaghmore still manged to take the two points against Eglish at Connolly Park on Friday evening.

Eglish cut open the Donaghmore defence as early as the 3rd minute for Ryan Donnelly to get the game’s opening goal. Ronan Donnelly and Conor O’Neill exchanged points with Colm Byrne and Conor Holmes before Dan Muldoon and Matthew McGleenan increased Eglish’s lead. Donaghmore though hit 1-4 without reply to lead at the break, Ryan Cush with the goal.

The opening twenty minutes of the second half produced only three points with Luke Donnelly and Conor Cush on target for their respective clubs. With six minutes to go Philip Donnelly got a second Donaghmore goal and Peter McKenna added a third in injury time to seal the win, Michael McGleenan with a late consolation major.