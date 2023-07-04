Division Three wins for Drumquin, Fintona and Cookstown

Fr Rocks survive stern test

Cookstown 1-11 Drumragh 0-12

The host Fr Rocks side welcomed Drumragh to Cookstown where the guests so nearly maintained their unbeaten start to the season but the Fr Rocks eventually emerged with an eighth victory of the campaign.

Cookstown took to the field with seven wins from seven games, whereas Drumragh had won six from six before play began. It was one of those games in which fine margins would hold the key to the end result and so it proved with Fr Rocks keeper Ruairi Cummings saving a late Tommy Murphy penalty to deny Drumragh that seventh successive victory.

John Gilmore landed some tidy scores for the Fr Rocks and Callan Kelly bagged the only three-pointer of the contest. Drumragh, though, remained right in the scoring mix through Tommy Murphy who had 0-4 and Eoin Montgomery contributed 0-4 too. Niall McCarney claimed 0-2, with Kevin Marron and Kian Murphy supplying single scores.

Pearses keep tabs at top

Fintona 2-16 Castlederg 1-2

Fintona were on the chase of win number eight in the league as Castlederg came to town and the Pearses ran out comfortable victors on the evening.

The hosts were keen to keep up the gallop with the summer break in sight and the home side took command of the match from the get-go. The Pearses led by 0-7 to 0-0 at half-time after Jared Brogan, Liam Maguire, keeper Cathal Gillespie(free), Pauric Kelly, Caolan Donnelly(0-2) and Aidan Donnelly pointed.

Tom Gavin and Niall Murray had home points either side of a 31st minute Conor McGillion goal to extend Fintona’s scoreboard cushion post half-time. Castlederg, though, did open their account from a Paddy Porter point before Adam Traynor netted for the St Eugene’s after 37 minutes. Ben Harper also pointed but Fintona forged on through a 51st minute Pauric Kelly(1-1) goal. Additional scores came from Caolan Donnelly(0-2), Conor McGillion(0-2), Conor McGoldrick and Peter McGlynn.

Tones stay on upward curve

Eskra 1-11 Drumquin 1-15

Drumquin continued their progress with this four-point win away at Eskra as the Tones moved into a share of third place.

Eskra were endeavouring to get back on track after their round seven reversal at the hands of Cookstown, whereas Drumquin arrived boosted by a late winning turnaround over Brocagh. The Tones made a bright start with Sean McDonagh finding the net and by the break they showed ahead on 1-6 to 0-5 as McDonagh and Finnen Patterson led the away point returns.

Joe McCarroll, Cathal Meegan and Johnny Hackett scores kept Eskra in touch but Drumquin maintained their momentum with Sean McDonagh ending the game on 1-5 and Finnen Paterson claiming 0-4. Oisin Gormley and Frankie McAlynn each scored 0-2, with Eoin Skelton and Paul Sheridan also pointing. Joe McCarroll(0-5), Cathal Meegan(0-3), Conor O’Hagan(0-1), Johnny Hackett(0-1) and Ryan Gartland(0-1) got the home points and Tommy Meegan netted late on.

Aghaloo find their stride

Derrytresk 0-9 Aghaloo 3-12

Aghaloo made an emphatic return to winning ways when getting the better of Derrytresk by a 12-point margin on Friday evening.

The away team were aiming to build on their nine-point table tally, with Derrytresk striving to improve on their four-point position nearing halfway in the fixture list. Three goals helped Aghaloo tighten their grip on the contest and Derrytresk were unable to bridge the scoreboard gap as play progressed.

Niall McElroy and the O’Neill’s forward unit caused the home defence problems with lively approach play that yielded some well-taken away scores into the bargain. The trio of goals gave Aghaloo a match winning impetus and the away defence ensured that their side’s scoreboard lead remained in place. Paddy Campbell and team-mates did their best to try and keep Derrytresk within scoreboard range but Aghaloo had the situation under control.

Roes deny the Emmets

Brackaville 1-15 Brocagh 0-11

This local derby tie is usually a tussle that is keenly contested and the latest edition followed format but it was Brackaville who booted over some vital extra scores to seal their home victory on Friday.

Both the Roes and Emmets approached the start placed together on five points apiece in the table. This penultimate game prior to the holiday interval went the way of the Roes who scored the only goal of the game and they managed to land a series of points that maintained their scorebaord advantage.

Brocagh battled away over the hour as Mickey Hughes(0-4), Paddy Canavan(0-2), Owen Canavan, Aaron Convery, Aidan Dorman, Conan McDonald and Anthony Deehan contributed scores for the Emmets. The away side, however, could not reel back the Roes as the league points stayed in the home team’s hands.

Second success for St Columba’s

Clann na nGael 2-8 Urney 0-17

It was North Tyrone derby time here as Clann na nGael played host to the St Columba’s in what turned out to be an entertaining contest won by Urney to boost their table standings.

The St Columba’s held two points in the table as they headed for this round eight game, whereas Clann na nGael had three league points on the board prior to Friday’s encounter. The home side may have struck for two goals on this occasion but Urney’s added impetus in the point taking department unlocked the door to victory.

Shea Browne has been in good scoring form for Clann na nGael but despite those efforts it was Urney who enjoyed the greater success with Ryan Henry and company among the 17 points provided for the St Columba’s. Round nine for this weekend sees Urney visit Brackaville and CNG are at Eskra.