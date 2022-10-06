This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Donaghmore captain not playing the long game

  • 6 October 2022
Donaghmore captain not playing the long game
Donaghmore captain Dermot McCann looks for options. JasMc2
Barry O'DonnellBy Barry O'Donnell - 6 October 2022
2 minutes read

Related articles:

Trillick and Killyclogher win in League semi-finals Goals prove the difference as Tattyreagh get up and running Macs and Sperrin Og need extra-time to reach decider Moy boss out to upset favourites Errigal

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY