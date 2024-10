Dungannon 1-7 Galbally 0-9

DUNGANNON held of a spirited Galbally side to reach their first Division One League Final when they had the minimum to spare at O’Neill Park on Saturday afternoon.

It was a contest that never rose to any great heights with both sides still coming to terms with poor displays in the championship and on the day it was Ryan Jones’s 45th minute goal that proved to be key.

Scores proved difficult to come by throughout especially in the first half with the Pearses shading matters 0-3 to 0-2. The visitors would have been happy enough to have been in that position especially as they had the wind at their backs in the second half.

The Clarkes had kicked a number of wides in the opening period and when Galbally moved two clear in the early stages of the second half they looked like they might kick on.

That goal though was just the boost that the host needed and while Galbally got back on level terms a late Paul Donaghy free won it for Dungannon. Even after that score Galbally went close to forcing extra time but defender Conor Quinn was unlucky to see his shot for an equaliser come back off the post with the last kick of the game.

Galbally made their intentions known straight from the throw in when Enda McGarrity charged through from midfield but just when a score looked to be on the cards he lost possession and the danger was cleared. It was wing half back John Hetherington who opened the scoring in the fourth minute with a point after a good build up involving Ronan Nugent, Darragh Donaghy, Liam Rafferty and Conor Donaghy.

The Pearses then doubled their advantage when a pass from midfielder Ronan Nugent was caught by Daniel Kerr and he turned down the mark to run through and take his point.

Paddy Quinn then cut in along the endline to fist Dungannon’s opening score after ten minutes but that was cancelled out by a Conor Donaghy free at the end of the opening quarter. Dungannon corner back Oisin Cowan then hit a brilliant point from the left wing in the 19th minute but that proved to be the last score of the half with Dungannon in particular guilty of some poor shooting.

Lorcan Mallon levelled matters on the restart but it was Galbally who looked to be playing with more energy and a long range effort from Liam Rafferty had them back in front. In the 38th minute centre half back Rafferty profited from a poor kickout to strike an excellent effort with the outside of his boot for a 0-5 to 0-3 lead. Paul Donaghy responded from a free before Matthew Quinn sent over the equaliser. The game was beginning to open up and Hetherington edged Galbally back in front.

In the 45th minute the only goal of the game arrived with Jones sending a rocket to the net past Ronan McGeary. Kerr and Kevin Barker exchanged points before McGeary denied Paddy Quinn a goal.

Substitute Mark Donnelly then weighed in with a quality score and from the next kick out Darragh Donaghy sent over the equaliser. It was all Galbally at this stage but they missed a couple of changes before Paul Donaghy hit the winning score at the other end of the field.

The Scorers



Dungannon

Ryan Jones 1-0, Paul Donaghy 0-2 (2F), Oisin Cowan 0-1, Matthew Quinn 0-1, Kevin Barker 0-1, Lorcan Mallon 0-1, Paddy Quinn 0-1

Galbally

Liam Rafferty 0-2, John Hetherington 0-2, Daniel Kerr 0-2,Conor Donaghy 0-1 (F), Mark Donnelly 0-1, Darragh Donaghy 0-1