This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Donaldson claims third place in Madeira

  • 29 September 2022
Donaldson claims third place in Madeira
Chris CaldwellBy Chris Caldwell - 29 September 2022
2 minutes read

Related articles:

McNamee boosts confidence ahead of taking on the World Hannah strikes silver twice in Edmonton O’Brien thrilled with ‘special’ title triumph ‘Holywood’ ending earns another victory for Strabane

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY