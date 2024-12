TYRONE County secretary Michael Kerr has lauded the ‘monumental’ roles played by former Tyrone senior bosses Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan who stepped aside from their joint management post this year.

In his annual report to Tuesday’s annual County Convention Mr Kerr acknowledges that the 2024 inter-county campaign for the Tyrone senior footballers ‘failed to gather any momentum, as the side showed glimpses of what they are capable of, only to be stifled by inconsistent performances throughout the year’.

However he added that the introduction of so many young, exciting players to the panel across the League and Championship campaigns bodes well for the future.

Mr Kerr stated that the decision of Dooher and Logan to subsequently step down from their roles wasn’t take lightly given their unwavering dedication to Tyrone GAA for a significant number of years, as both players and now managers.

“ As managers, the pair delivered the All-Ireland Senior Football title in 2021 at the first attempt. As a player, Brian done it all. That includes Tyrone Junior and Intermediate ‘doubles’ with Clann na Gael. Ulster Minor and Senior titles with Tyrone. All-Ireland Senior and NFL titles with Tyrone. Railway Cups with Ulster. A Sigerson Cup with UCD. Multiple All-Stars. And on top of it all, unique leadership and serial winning as Tyrone Captain.

“ Feargal’s playing career was also stellar. It included Tyrone and Ulster Junior titles and an All-Ireland Final with Stewartstown Harps (as player/manager). Ulster Senior titles and an All-Ireland Final with Tyrone. A Sigerson Cup, as Captain, with Queen’s. An All-Star nomination. Again, leadership and achievement overarching everything.”

The County Secretary pointed out that in two different decades, they jointly won Ulster and All-Ireland titles at both Under 21 and Senior levels for Tyrone, adding so powerfully to the Tyrone GAA story.

“ Nobody else in Ulster outside Tyrone, and very few anywhere else, has ever achieved that very special ‘double double’. And all the while beyond football they have made their ways diligently to the peaks of their chosen professions.”

He concluded : Brian’s and Feargal’s contributions to Tyrone GAA are just monumental. They’ll continue to inspire and achieve right across our County and far beyond.”

Michael Kerr went on to welcome their successor Malachy O’Rourke and his backroom team and wished them every success in the years to come.

“ Malachy has a great record as both a player and manager. His management of Glen, earlier this year, to win the All-Ireland Club title, elevated him to the top of the management ladder. While previous achievements are not a guarantee of future success in any sport, Tyrone GAA should be confident that its Senior Footballers will be guided for the next three years by one of the best management teams around.”