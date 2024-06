TYRONE joint-manager Brian Dooher says they aren’t getting bogged down in the permutations as they get set to conclude their group stage campaign with a tricky assignment against Cork in Tullamore this Saturday.

The Rebels unexpected victory over Donegal a fortnight ago has made it difficult to make a firm prediction as to how it will all pan out this weekend with scoring differences and/or head-to-heads likely to factor into the equation.

Tyrone can feasibly top the group, but the most likely scenario is that they finish second or third in the table, setting up a preliminary quarter-final encounter against a yet-to-be-determined opponent in a week’s time.

Commenting on the matter, Dooher said: “It has opened up the group for everybody. Everybody is still alive until the last game, and any of the three teams of the four can still make it, so it’s all up for grabs.

“We’re just looking forward to getting out against Cork, getting another performance and trying to get another two points. Wherever that takes us, so be it.

“Anybody can get through, and there’s no better way of going in to the last weekend of it, but all we can do is look after ourselves, look after our own performance and see where that takes us.”

Cork are bidding to finish the group stages undefeated, and even a draw would ensure that they finish top of the group. Confidence will be sky high after their recent win over Donegal, so Dooher knows they’re a team worthy of the utmost respect.

“It will be a very stiff challenge against Cork, given the two performances that they have had now, the performance that they had against Donegal, and as we know, there’s not too many teams that have put up their hand against them this year.”