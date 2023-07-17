Double for St Patrick’s PS Eskra

ST PATRICK’S PS, Eskra, clinched a further notable trophy double following the annual Clogher Valley Schools GAA competition (2023) hosted at Fr Hackett Park in Augher.

The Ellie Rogan Memorial Trophy and Knockmany Cup competitions are part of the local school sporting fabric, with the latest editions maintaining high standards of skill and enthusiasm.

Former Tyrone manager and current Louth manager, Mickey Harte, was among the big crowd present to enjoy the excitement and he praised everyone involved in these popular annual tournaments. Competition coordinator, Mrs Gemma Quinn, congratulated all the teams following another memorable day of schools football.

Advertisement

Mickey then presented the Ellie Rogan Memorial Trophy and Knockmany Cup to the Eskra St Patrick’s teams following great finals against gallant opposition. The Ellie Rogan Trophy is named in memory of a much-loved teacher at Aughadarragh St Patrick’s. Roisin McCann presented the Fergal McCann Shield and Ben Sherry Shield in honour of two people who played major roles in nurturing sport in schools.