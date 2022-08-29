Drama at the bottom of Division One

IT proved to be another day of shocks and drama at both ends of the table in the penultimate day of action in the top division of Tyrone’s All-County League.

Derrylaughan scored two late points to beat parish neighbours Clonoe at O’Rahilly Park 1-11 to 1-10 in what was a must-win game for both sides.

The hosts had led by three points at the break thanks to efforts from Ciaran Magee, Connor McAliskey and Paul Coney, Ciaran Quinn and Liam Gervin on target for the Kevin Barrys.

Quinn scored an early second half goal but almost immediately it was cancelled out at the other end of the field from Magee. Tomas Carney and Conor McCabe helped Derrylaughan level before Danny McNulty put the Rahillys back in front. Carney equalised before Ciaran Gervin won it for Derrylaughan in injury time.

Donaghmore hosted Moortown in what was also a must win encounter for both sides and again there was late drama as the home side came from behind late on to win 0-11 to 0-10. Moortown led by two points at halftime with Ryan Kelly, Peter Devlin, Cormac McCann and Conor Cush on target for their respective sides.

Ryan Cush and Devlin swapped points on the restart before Brian McLernon increased Moortown’s advantage. Cush and Ronan Cassidy helped bring Donaghmore level before Fergal Donaghy put them in front. Blaine Ryan looked to have salvaged a draw for the visitors until McCann won the day for the St Patrick’s with a late free.

Moy gave their survival hopes a huge shot in the arm when goals won the day for them on their trip to Coalisland. Ryan Coleman scored a hat-trick of goals in the first half with one of those coming from the penalty spot as they led 3-3 to 0-9 at the break, Sean Corr, Niall Devlin and Plunkett Kane with points for the Fianna. Michael Conroy and Tiernan Quinn exchanged third quarter points before Matthew Laverty got a fourth Moy major. Quinn, Peter Herron and Padraig Hampsey had Coalisland points but a fifth Moy goal from Eunan Deeney was just too much for them to peg back.

Errigal Ciaran just managed to edge the verdict away to Loughmacrory in a low scoring encounter, 1-7 to 1-6. A penalty from Cathaoir Gallagher enabled the hosts to lead at the break, Tommy Canavan among the points for the Dunmoyle men. Antoin Fox and Oisin O’Kane pushed the St Theresas further in front but then Niall Kelly got an Errigal Ciaran goal with Mark Kavanagh among the points as they won by the minimum margin.

Two late Mickey Donaghy points earned Carrickmore a share off the spoils at home to Ardboe 1-15 to 2-12. The hosts edged the first half thanks to a Danny Fullerton goal, Fullerton, Shay McGuigan and CJ McGourty among the points.

Two goals from McGourty and Jack Martin saw the Rossas take the lead but with Fullerton in fine form Carrickmore stayed in touch. Stephen Grogan and Sean Loughran helped close the gap until that late Donaghy brace.

Trillick made the journey to Greencastle and they came away with a comfortable win, 2-14 to 0-9. Mattie Donnelly and Sean O’Donnell got the goals for the St Macartans with Lee Brennan and Liam Gray among their points. Mark Carson and Sean Warnock were among the marksmen for the home side.

A first half goal brace from sub Tiernan Cox, twice on hand to fist home from close range, provided the platform for visitors Killyclogher to cement their berth in the Senior League semi-finals at the expense of Dromore on Sunday afternoon, winning 3-8 to 1-7. With a more meaningful assignment between the two sides pencilled in for mid-September- the first round of the Senior Championship -there was a touch of shadow boxing about the exchanges at Gardrum Park, albeit there was the odd feisty moment.

A dramatic second half revival culminating in a deftly taken goal from Conan Grugan saw Omagh come back from six points in arrears at one stage to claim the victory in an entertaining clash away to Dungannon, 1-14 to 1-13.

The St Enda’s were behind by 1-10 to 0-7 early on the resumption. But the returning Conor Meyler stepped up the pace and helped spearhead affairs as the Omagh side outscored their opponents by seven points in the remainder of the tie.