A NEAR-PERFECT season culminated in a brilliant fashion for Drumquin who are now confidently entering a new era in the club’s history after sealing their promotion back to the Intermediate ranks.

It was in 2007 that the Wolfe Tones last tasted Division Two action. They challenged strongly for a place back in the higher ranks in 2008, but by the following year they were established in Division Three. Now, though, the club can look forward to being back in Division Two for 2025.

No wonder, then, that hundreds of local people greeted their victorious senior side when they returned to the town following their emphatic victory over Donaghmore Thirds on Sunday afternoon. The measure of the success is not lost on all associated with the Wolfe Tones.

Sunday was a particularly memorable day for Ryan McCallion and Liam Patterson. Both were on the last team from the club to play in senior, and had vowed not to end their careers until promotion was again secured. That moment came to pass at the weekend and has brought new positivity to a club anxious to move in the right direction.

Team captain, Eoin Skelton, received the Division Three Shield from Tyrone Competitions Control committee chairman, Raymond Monteith after the big win. When the dust settled on the initial scenes of celebration, the skipper was in no doubt about what had made the difference in 2024.

“It’s just so hard to put into words what this success means. This is unreal because this group of lads have put in such a huge effort and I’m so glad to be part of this and honoured to be captain,” he said.

“Every player on this team played their part as a captain. Our mixture of youth and experience has been a big difference, even though to see Ryan McCallion and Liam Patterson coming on was just amazing. They said they were going to pack in the boots two or three years ago, but the heart that they’ve shown is brilliant.

“That’s what we are all aspiring to, to be here when we’re 45. They have been a real inspiration.”

Entering Sunday’s tie, the Wolfe Tones were level with Aghaloo, only score difference edging Drumquin ahead. Aghaloo maintained their form by comprehensively defeating Brocagh, but it was more than 40 points less conceded which did the trick for Drumquin.

Both teams finished on 30 points, and it’s the Wolfe Tones who can now sit back safe in the knowledge that Intermediate football is beckoning them for 2025.

“No game is easy in Division Three and we knew that Donaghmore would make it hard for us. We knew we had to clinch the league here and now and there’s been a great grit in this team,” he added.

“This year we had a meeting at the start and everyone talked about how we needed to be well-rounded and to break out in numbers. Our management team are top people and we can’t thank them enough. They know what they’re at.

“We know that the league is won there now. If we just focus on one game at a time in the championship and see where that takes us. Hopefully, then, we’ll be there by the end of the championship and ready to compete for the title.”

Whether that comes to pass or not remains to be seen. But for the moment, Drumquin are basking in a glory of a league title triumph which has really enlivened their large and dedicated band of supporters, as well as the players and management of a club on the up.