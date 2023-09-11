Drumquin beat Brocagh to make JFC last eight

DRUMQUIN 1-13 BROCAGH 0-11

DARK horses in many people’s eyes for the Junior Championship, Drumquin fended off a typically stubborn Brocagh side to progress into the last eight at Dunmoyle on Saturday afternoon.

The Tones were denied an early goal when corner back Stevie Gormley had his drive brilliantly blocked away by Aidan Dorman, with Skelton popping over the resultant ’45’. The McAlynns- Niall and Frankie- found the range with confident strikes to move their side in front before Drumquin then swooped for the only goal in the 14th minute. Padraic Rodgers cracked an effort off the underside of the Brocagh bar, and Oisin McMenamin was on hand to sweep the rebound into the net.

Drumquin were dominant at this juncture with the sharp looking Sean McDonagh turning to steer over a couple of points, while he also went close to goal only for a fine stop from keeper Daniel Davison with his legs.

A free from Frankie McAlynn stretched Drumquin seven in front, but Brocagh upped their game in the run-up to the interval and a brace of converted Robinson frees, as well as a thumping effort from Ciaran Campbell reduced the arrears to 1-6 to 0-5 at half-time.

Owen Canavan and Frankie McAlynn traded points on the restart, but while the match lost much of its earlier fluency and cohesion, with a series of free kicks disrupting the tempo, Drumquin still looked in charge.

Rodgers and Frankie McAlynn (two) underlined their authority with quality scores, but again their dogged opponents refused to go away quietly.

Michael Hughes and Robinson each pointed and midfielder Brandon McKiver almost found the net but his fisted effort hopped over the bar as Brocagh closed to within three. Drumquin though weren’t going to be denied as McAlynn (free) and McMenamin each pointed, and with Brocagh seeing both Pearse McAliskey and McKiver red carded down the home straight, the Tones saw the job through.

The Scorers

Drumquin

Frankie McAlynn (0-6,2f), Oisin McMenamin (1-1), Sean McDonagh (0-2), Eoin Skelton (0-2, 45s), Padraic Rodgers, Niall McAlynn (0-1 each)

Brocagh

Miceal Robinson (0-5,3f), Justin Campbell (0-2,1f), Ciaran Campbell, Owen Canavan, Michael Hughes, Brandon McKiver (0-1 each)