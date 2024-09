Drumquin 1-8 Killeeshil 2-12

DRUMQUIN’S double dreams drifted away in the wind at Pomeroy on Sunday afternoon as Killeeshil made clear their intent to emulate the Wolfe Tones by sealing promotion to the Intermediate ranks for 2025.

Whether Drumquin’s appetite for Championship success had been sated by already achieving their goal via the league, there was no doubting Killeeshil’s greater hunger, intensity and clinical edge in a contest which never really ignited.

Expected to be the tie of the Junior quarter-finals, St Mary’s ran away with the spoils. Indeed heading into injury time they led by eleven points (2-11 to 0-6), only before a late consolation scoring spree put a more flattering look on the final scoreline from Drumquin’s perspective.

In Luke Donnelly, Packie McMullan, Dillion O’Neill and Michael O’Neill, Killeeshil players demonstrated class and leadership across all sectors of the pitch. In contrast aside from admirable showings from Oisin McMenamin and Oisin Gormley, the Wolfe Tones had too many key performers well below par.

Drumquin played into the teeth of a strong wind in the first period, and the impact of the elements told as they failed to muster a single score in the opening thirty minutes, efforts either sailing off target, or dropping short into the grateful clutches of Killeeshil keeper Ciaran Reilly.

Captain Tomas Hoy handed St Mary’s an early lead with a pointed free, before midfielder Dillion O’Neill thundered over an effort from distance soon after.

Those were the only two white flags raised in the first quarter, though you couldn’t question the commitment and workrate of two of the Junior grade’s top contenders.

Gradually Killeeshil began to avail of the strong wind at their backs, with Michael O’Neill and Luke Donnelly hoisting over excellent scores and Packie McMullan landing a brace of frees from distance.

Half-back Michael Carty also got in on the scoring act as Killeeshil eased into a 0-8 to no score advantage at the break, though Drumquin really should have netted when Sean McDonagh cut in along the endline and squared but nobody was on hand to apply the finish.

Michael O’Neill registered to stretch the leaders cushion on the restart before full-back Paul Sheridan at last got Drumquin off the mark in the 34th minute with a booming strike.

With Oisin Gormley and Oisin McMenamin also darting into space to fire over it appeared that the Wolfe Tones could yet make a fist of it, but Michael O’Neill responded with a fine point into the breeze.

Two quick fire scores from Gormley left Drumquin trailing 0-10 to 0-5 and seemingly with renewed hope, but that optimism was soon punctured when in the 46th minute Donnelly galloped in from the right and fired low across keeper Enda Gormley into the far corner of the net.

And with Drumquin continuing to push, they were twice caught on the counter-attack Killeeshil sub Jason Doyle helping himself to a goal and point.

Despite a cracking injury time goal from sub Finnen Patterson to the top right hand corner of the net, and a couple of points via McMenamin and Niall McAlynn, Drumquin will have to make do with league honours in 2024.

The Scorers

Drumquin

Oisin Gormley (0-4,2f, 1’45’), Finnen Patterson (1-0), Oisin McMenamin (0-2), Paul Sheridan, Niall McAlynn (0-1each)

Killeeshil

Luke Donnelly (1-3), Jason Doyle (1-1), Michael O’Neill (0-3), Packie McMullan (0-2,2f), Michael Carty, Dillion O’Neill, Tomas Hoy (0-1 each)