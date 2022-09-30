This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Drumquin expecting a hard Harps assignment

  • 30 September 2022
Drumquin expecting a hard Harps assignment
Drumquin's Oisin Gormley on the charge against Stewartstown in the league.
Niall GartlandBy Niall Gartland - 30 September 2022
2 minutes read

Related articles:

Stewartstown see off dogged Drumragh in Junior Reserve Final Fintona finish with a fluorish while Eglish survive scare Clarks boss Rafferty pleased with Reds result Owen Roes boss wants a more clinical edge

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY