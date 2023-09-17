Drumquin hot-shot Frankie looking for improvement

DRUMQUIN sharp-shooter Frankie McAlynn hopes that the hard yards built up in the legs during training can stand to the Wolfe Tones as they continue their Junior Championship journey.

Manager Niall Glackin has added former Tyrone star Conor Gormley to his backroom team and the work done behind the scenes was evident as the team showed admirable stamina to see off Brocagh by five points (1-13 to 0-11) in the first round at Dunmoyle last Saturday.

McAlynn, who weighed in with half-a-dozen points, including four from play, felt that fitness was key to their strong finishing flourish, as they eventually put their battling opponents away.

“ We showed good energy in the legs. We have been doing quite a bit in training and Damien, Niall and Conor have put us through our paces, but don’t get me wrong we still have quite a bit of work to do. This is only the first round so we definitely won’t get carried away. We have to push on now.”

League standings suggested that Drumquin would get the better of Brocagh at the weekend but McAlynn stated that the meeting earlier in the year in Division There had gone down to the wire.

“ We were lucky enough against them in the league when we got a late goal so we knew we were in for another tough battle. Brocagh always bring it one hundred per cent, especially in the Championship. They have a never say die attitude and are very good at moving the ball through the hands, but in fairness we have a good squad this year and I think that is what got us over the line in the end.”

Drumquin only showed fleeting glimpses of their potential last Saturday and failed to build on Oisin McMenamin’s early goal which eased them 1-6 to 0-2 in front. Frankie acknowledges that vast improvement will be required against high-flying Fintona in the quarter-final at Ballinamullan this Sunday evening

“ It was a two horse race in the League this year between Cookstown and Fintona who left the rest of us trailing.

‘But the Championship is different and anyone can do it on the day if they turn up and perform. We got the rub of the green against Brocagh but we must park that and now move on.

“ We have a couple of men to come back in as well which is a plus point too and should strengthen the squad. But I’m sure Fintona will be rubbing their hands to get at us as they have big aims this season.”