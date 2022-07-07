Drumquin Minors take care of Tatts in League Final

Drumquin 1-14

Tattyreagh 0-7

DRUMQUIN produced an impressive display to lift the Grade Four Minor league title when they proved too strong for Tattyreagh in the decider at Drumragh last week.

Advertisement

After the sides had shared the opening four points the Wolfe Tones weighed in with 1-5 without reply to give them a grip on proceedings that they never looked like losing. Leading 1-7 to 0-2 at the break it was only a matter of keeping a gallant Tattyreagh side at bay in the second period and they managed to do that with the help of a strong start and end to the half.

It was a good all round team display from Drumquin although special mention has to go to Edward Liggett, Oisin Rodgers and centre half back Finnan Patterson, the latter involved in most of his side’s attacks finishing with an impressive 0-9 to his name.

Full forward Liggett opened the scoring in the 4th minute but Tattyreagh were soon on level terms courtesy of a free from Enda Mulryan. Patterson and Eoghan McGrath then exchanged points before Drumquin took over. Eoin Mullan, Rodgers and Patterson all landed points either side of a 23rd minute Liggett goal to leave the Wolfe Tones in complete control at the turnaround. The second half was less than a minute old when McGrath got his second score of the night for Tattyreagh but Drumquin were still the dominant force. Patterson was getting forward at every opportunity and he kicked three scores in a row with two coming from play either side of a converted free.

Despite being on the back foot Tattyreagh deserve immense credit for continuing to contest every ball and in fact they enjoyed their best spell of the game. George McCrory kicked a brace with Mulryan and McGrath also on target as they landed four points without replay in a blistering three minute spell.

Unfortunately for them though they failed to score again as Drumquin reasserted themselves. Patterson hit another brace either side of one from Malachy Donnelly as the Wolfe Tones demonstrated some superb attacking football. Right at the end the winners were awarded a penalty and while Patterson pointed the spot kick it was immaterial as Drumquin emerged comfortable winners.

Drumquin scorers

Finnan Patterson 0-9, Edward Liggett 1-1, Oisin Rodgers 0-2, Eoin Mullan 0-1, Malachy Donnelly 0-1

Advertisement

Tattyreagh scorers

Eoghan McGrath 0-3, Enda Mulryan 0-2, George McCrory 0-2