BALLINAMALLARD United have this morning begun the search for a new manager following the departure of Tommy Canning.

Last evening (Monday) the Mallards confirmed that the Strabane man had resigned from his position.

A statement on the club’s Facebook read: “Tommy has informed the club that due to his work commitments and travel distance it is challenging to fulfil the role.

Advertisement

“We thank Tommy for his services to the Club and wish him well for the future.

“The Club will immediately initiate a process to recruit a new manager.”

Former Dergview boss Canning took over from Harry McConkey last October and enjoyed a relatively successful season by guiding the Ducks to ninth in the Playr-fit Championship.