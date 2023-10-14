Ducks part company with Harry McConkey

Ballinamallard United have parted company with manager Harry McConkey after five years at the club.

In a statement the Ferney Park club confirmed McConkey’s departure this morning .

It read: “Following a challenging start to the season and deliberations by the club committee, Harry McConkey’s term as Manager has come to an end at Ballinamallard United FC.

“We thank Harry for his services, his enthusiasm and the memories he has left at Ferney Park. We wish him and his family well for the future, there will of course always be a warm welcome for him at Ferney Park, a place we trust will hold special memories for him.”

McConkey took over at Ferney in March 2018 and just missed out on steering the club clear of relegation from the Premiership.

The following season he guided the Ducks to a first Irish Cup final which the Fermanagh side lost to Crusaders.

In the 2019/20 season the Mallards were denied a play-off opportunity, despite being placed second when the season was brought to a premature end because of Covid.

Since then though the Fermanagh club has had its struggles, on and off the field, and thus far this season have failed to mount a challenge.

Following last evening’s scoreless draw at Annagh United they remain 10th in the Playr-fit Championship table.