Dunbreen and Mountfield reserve teams to contest Reihill Cup Final

The reserve teams of Dunbreen Rovers and Mountfield will contest this year’s Reihill Cup Final.
Both Tyrone teams emerged victorious from two testing semi-final clash at Ballinamallard United’s Ferney Park this week.
Last evening (Thursday) Mountfield defeated Dergview Thirds 2-1 thanks to a brace of goals from Dan Tuohey.
Twenty four hours earlier Dunbreen Rovers Reserves were 2-0 victors against Tummery Reserves with Niall McCaffrey and Cormac Hurley grabbing the all important goals.
The showpiece final will take place back at Ferney Park on Friday, May 6.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)