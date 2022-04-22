Dunbreen and Mountfield reserve teams to contest Reihill Cup Final

The reserve teams of Dunbreen Rovers and Mountfield will contest this year’s Reihill Cup Final.

Both Tyrone teams emerged victorious from two testing semi-final clash at Ballinamallard United’s Ferney Park this week.

Last evening (Thursday) Mountfield defeated Dergview Thirds 2-1 thanks to a brace of goals from Dan Tuohey.

Twenty four hours earlier Dunbreen Rovers Reserves were 2-0 victors against Tummery Reserves with Niall McCaffrey and Cormac Hurley grabbing the all important goals.

The showpiece final will take place back at Ferney Park on Friday, May 6.