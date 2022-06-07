Dungannon boss Shiels makes Scott his first summer signing

DUNGANNON Swifts boss Dean Shiels has made his first signing of the summer by securing the services of local player John Scott.

Scott, who came through the ranks at Dungannon United Youth and played for Swifts Reserves team until he was 17 years old, joins the Stangmore Park club from neighbours Loughgall FC.

The former Tyrone SuperCupNI captain is a Dungannon man born and bred with strong ties to the club and Shiels is looking forward to working with the accomplished defender.

“He’s a player who’s been on our radar for the past year and we are delighted to sign him,” said the Dungannon supremo.

“He’s quick defensively and can play equally as good at centre back and left full back. He’s at the right age were he has great potential to improve and he’s got a great attitude and desire to play for the club.I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Scott is the older brother of Swifts’ U-20s player Steven and turned 21 on Sunday. He lives a stone’s throw from Stangmore Park and he’s now looking forward to making an impact at what is effectively his hometown club.

“I am delighted to sign for Dungannon Swifts,” he said.

“I am looking forward to starting my Irish League career as a Dungannon Swifts player. I can’t wait to get started and help the team as best as I can. It’s a proud moment for me to sign for my hometown club and I would like to thank Dean and the club for giving me this opportunity.”