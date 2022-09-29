Dungannon host Galwegians in AIL opener

ALL things considered it’s been a hugely encouraging start to the season for Dungannon first XI.

In the Ulster Rugby Premiership Two, Johnny Gillespie’s team won three of their opening four games. The Stevenson Park outfit defeated Belfast Harlequins, Omagh and Bangor before losing to the highly-fancied Instonians on Saturday.

Gillespie, who in the midst of those games became a dad to twins, rested a few players against Instonians ahead of this weekeend’s All Ireland League 2C opener against Galwegians at Stevenson Park.

Advertisement

Initially last weekend was supposed to be a ‘free’ one in preparation for the start of the All Ireland series but in hindsight Gillespie is pleased that the game with Instonians was rescheduled.

“I was thinking we should have taken this weekend off but I’m now glad we played Instonians given how well we had performed for most of the game,” said the head coach..

“I think it’ll stand to us and I’m really quite excited about the start of the All Ireland League. The main thing is we got through the game without any injury concerns.”

Looking ahead to the All Ireland campaign, the Stevenson Park chief said he wouldn’t be making any bold predictions or setting his players any specific targets.

He said the focus would be to try and improve week on week as a team and see where that takes them.

Gillespie feels the game against Instonians will have been ideal preparation for the visit of Galwegians.

“The opposition will be similar in many ways,” he continued.

Advertisement

“Our lineout and mauls matched up to Instonians although our scrum petered out a wee bit. They were a good benchmark.

“As always we will be respectful of the opposition, no matter who it is.

“Anyone who knows me will know I’ll stay away from making predictions or setting targets. There are so many things that can be out of control; a referee can give a bad decision against you, two boys can bang their heads.

“The challenge will be for the players and the team to get better and keep improving. If performances measure up then the results will follow.”