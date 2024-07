DUNGANNON’S Dwayne Mallon played a starring role for Ulster on his senior men’s Interprovincial Championship debut last week.

Played at the Slieve Russell in County Cavan from Wednesday to Friday, Mallon competed in six matches, winning three, halving two and taking the other to the 18th hole during a super three days of golf during which he helped Ulster to a surprising second placed finish.

It has been many years since Ulster had even won a match at the event, but with Mallon, who last played for his province as a junior, around 16 years ago, and his team-mates keen to reverse that recent trend, they pushed reigning champions Leinster all the way for glory.

Had it not been for an opening day 7-4 defeat to Connacht, during which Mallon and Colm Campbell lost their doubles before the Dungannon man beat Harry Gillivan 4&2 in the singles – then they would have been crowed champions because they went on to beat Leinster and Munster before missing out on the title by just 1.5 points in the end.

Against Leinster, Mallon and the hugely experienced Campbell, who is also an Ireland international, finished all square with Keith Egan and Adam Smith before the Tyrone man went on to tie with Jake Whelan in a 6.5 to 4.5 victory for Ulster.

And knowing they needed to win their final fixture against Munster to be in with a chance of the overall crown, Ulster again impressed on Friday with Mallon and Campbell defeating Morgan Cain and David Howard in the opening doubles 1 up, while Dwayne then overcame Howard 1 up in the singles to help his side seal a 7.5 to 3.5 triumph.

And while it proved not enough on the day to seal the Interprovincial title, his performances and his superb effort at Open Qualifying a week earlier when he missed out on a play-off progress to the finals by one shot after a -1 under-par 71, have given Mallon a massive confidence boost going into the second half of his season.

“It was a brilliant week, we were treated like royalty,” beamed an exhausted Dwayne who admits playing 36 holes over three days in a row took its toll. “I’m absolutely knackered because not only were the days long, but all of the players are elite, so it’s really tough.

“But it was brilliant and that and the experience at Open Qualifying have given be a big boost. To be so close to the play-off [at Baltray in Open Qualifying] was heartbreaking but it was also really good because it shows I’m not far off and it’s good for the confidence, knowing you can compete with the best in the country.

“It’s been a good couple of weeks and I’m looking forward to the rest of the season now.”