Edendork edge out Moy after extra-time to go up

Edendork 0-21

Moy 0-20 (AET)

A TENSION-FILLED tie at Donaghmore on Saturday which saw the teams level on nine different occasions during the course of 80+ minutes of exciting action saw Edendork finally win promotion to the senior ranks for 2023.

Advertisement

This was a match blessed with several intriguing angles: The respective scoring exploits of Darren McCurry for the St Malachy’s and Michael Conory for Moy, combined with the introduction of veteran Tyrone legend, Sean Cavanagh, contributed to an exciting encounter only decided in the final seconds.

INiall Morgan’s brilliant point put Edendork ahead in the first half. They looked strong during those initial stages, as Darren McCurry fired over twice to leave them 0-3 to 0-1 ahead.

More importantly, his attacking movement and the efforts of key players throughout the field boosted Edendork’s confidence in that first quarter. Stephen Corr, Conn Kilpatrick and Harry Og Conlon were also to the fore as they dominated in terms of possession.

Only a number of important interceptions from Colm Cavanagh, Eunan Deeney and Ronan O’Hanlon settled Moy. They were soon back level as the attacking exploits of Michael Conroy became apparent. But that first half often saw Moy battling to prevent Edendork from establishing an important cushion.

The St Malachy’s continued to control matters. Stephen Corr’s great long range point put them 0-6 to 0-4 ahead, before Darren McCurry extended their lead approaching the break. Niall Morgan added another, and they were full value for a 0-9 to 0-6 interval advantage.

Sean Cavanagh’s introduction highlighted Moy’s determination to turn things around. Playing at full-forward, Cavanagh used all his experience to inject new life into their efforts and his influence quickly yielded dividends for the Tir Na nOgs.

Goalkeeper, Jamie Coleman, sprinted forward to score, and then further points courtesy of Michael and Declan Conroy brought them level.

Advertisement

Conn Kilpatrick produced a great block to deny Moy’s Ryan Lavery a goal, as Conor Mallon and Darren McCurry twice edged Edendork back into short-lived leads. But, as the minutes ebbed away during that second half, it was Moy who made a strong bid for victory.

Despite trailing by 0-11 to 0-10 with ten minutes remaining, Moy produced a great six minute spell to leave them within touching distance of the win. Michael Conroy equalised and then added two more as Declan Conroy also got on the scoresheet.

That transformed Moy into 0-14 to 0-11 leaders and gave them sight of the finish line.

But it was not to be as Edendork responded in magnificent fashion.

A series of vital interceptions halted the Moy momentum and the determination of Conn Kilpatrick, Stephen Corr and Daire Conway drove the side on.

Darren McCurry hauled them back into contention, and a point from Harry Og Conlon brought the teams level at 0-14 each in additional time.

Now the excitement and tension was really mounting. Each exchange and tackle was absolutely vital at this stage and when Michael Conroy edged Moy ahead by 0-15 to 0-13, the pressure was on Edendork to respond.

One final attack culminated in a foul and Darren McCurry made no mistake from the resulting free. That left the score 0-15 each, and ensured extra time.

The teams were level on four more occasions during those additional 20 minutes. Edendork’s Darren McCurry continued to dazzle with his sharp running and accuracy and his three points put Edendork 0-18 to 0-16 ahead against the breeze in the first period.

Michael Conroy responded for Moy, and the teams were level at 0-18 apiece entering the final ten minute.

Conroy briefly put Moy ahead 0-19 to 0-18. However, they were coming under pressure by the wind-assisted St Malachy’s.

Darren McCurry edged them ahead, and came agonisingly close to grabbing a goal twice. Moments later, Matthew Laverty equalised for Moy, and with time running out, penalties looked a distinct possibility until Ben Cullen burst forward to calmly fire over the winner.