Eglish 1-14 Derrylaughan 1-5

EGLISH claimed the Tyrone Senior Championship Camogie title with a commanding 1-14 to 1-5 victory over Derrylaughan in a well-attended final on Sunday at Derrytresk. The favourites lived up to their billing, leading from the start and maintaining control throughout the match.

By halftime, Eglish had built a solid 1-7 to 0-5 lead and with Reagan Fay, Ciara Geoghegan and Leanne Donnelly leading the line, they never looked ovely troubled and restricted their opponents to a solitary score in the second half. That came in the shape of a well crafted goal from the stick of Elisha Gervin but unfortunately for Derrylaughan they were unable to build on that score and Eglish went into cruise control.

Reagan Fay opened the scoring with a first minute free before Derrylaughan full forward Caoimhe Coyle fired over from a narrow angle to level the game. Leeanne Donnelly and Fay pointed to put Eglish two clear but centre forward Aisling converted a close in free and added a fine point from play to tie the game at 0-3 apiece.

Eglish were very much on top in terms of possession but they also squandered a brace of good scoring opportunities before Ciara Geoghegan fired to the net. The same player stretched the lead to four with but then Aisling Hagan gave her side hope when she converted a fifteenth minute free.

The favourites were very much on top at this stage and only a couple of superb stops during each half by goalkeeper Orla Donnelly helped to keep the score down. However, even she was powerless to prevent late first half points from Kaitlin Gallagher and Rhianne Mc Loughlin. Aisling Hagan continued to carry the fight to Eglish and rounded off the scoring for her side to leave it 1-7 to 0-5 at half-time.

The second half saw Eglish control possession yet again and they would go on to extend their lead with early points from Geoghegan (2) and Olibhia Farley before a further score from from Geoghegan stretched the lead to eight points.

Derrylaughan threw caution to the wind and were rewarded for their efforts with a fine individual strike from Elisha Gervin which reduced the deficit but did little to change the flow of the game.

Goalkeeper Orla Donnelly had to be at the top of her game late in the second half when Eglish created a number of good goal scoring chances.

Regardless Eglish remained on top and rounded off the game with further points from Geoghegan and Leeanne Donnelly to claim the title in emphatic fashion.

The Scorers

Eglish

Ciara Geoghegan 1- 8, Reagan Fay 0-2, Leanne Donnelly 0-2 Kaitlin Gallagher 0-1, Rhianne Mc Loughlin 0-1

Derrylaughan

Caoimhe’s Coyle 0-1, Aisling Hagan 0-4, Elisha Gervin 1-0

The Teams

Eglish

Brenda Horsfield, Laura Mason, Shannon Gildernew, Francine Farley, Casey Gallagher, Ciara Mc Mullan, Grace Daly, Kaitlin Gallagher, Reagan Fay, Leanne Donnelly, Ciara Geoghegan, Olibhia Farley, Eve Hughes, Annette Jordan Donnelly, Rhianne Mc Loughlin

Derrylaughan

Orla Donnelly, Orla Cushnahan, Emma Donnelly, Anna Mc Cann, Nicola Mc Kiver, Emma Mc Shane, Cassie Fitzgerald, Rachel O’Neill, Aine Heagney, Catherine Devlin, Aisling Hagan, Sian Fitzgerald, Lisa Mc Aliskey, Caoimhe Coyle, Elisha Gervin