Eire Og Minor hurlers savour Shield success

Eire Og 1-15

St Eunan’s 0-7

AIDAN Woods produced a masterclass as Eire Og proved too strong for St Eunan’s in Ballinascreen on Wednesday and secured the Ulster Minor Hurling Shield title.

A late flurry helped Carrickmore into a 1-6 to 0-4 lead at the break.

They then had the breeze at their backs in the second half, and Owens stole the show with a stunning display as the Tyrone champions collected the silverware on offer, and now advance through to the main competition.

St Eunan’s reached the Shield final after a tense battle against Craobh Ciaran from Armagh but they knew this match would be a step up.

Eire Og defeated Dungannon on penalties in the Tyrone decider but they received a walkover in the Shield semi-final when Fermanagh’s Belnaleck didn’t field against them.

There were no signs of any rustiness early on as Woods landed an early free and a point from play while Dylan Devlin was also on target.

St Eunan’s struck a few early wides before Brendan Gaffey settled them with a free.

Padraig McCrystal pushed Carrickmore two ahead again and Finnbarr Donnelly looked set to score a goal before Thomas Dooher made a timely hook.

Gaffey replied with a great score from play and a free and the sides were all square in the 27th minute when Carrickmore were granted what appeared to be a routine free.

Woods fired his effort too low and St Eunan’s goalkeeper Darragh McGranaghan batted out the ball, and Finnbarr Donnelly reacted quickest to finish to the net.

Conor Kerr and Woods followed up with scores and Eire Og were five ahead at the break.

St Eunan’s were not happy with how they ended the half and they introduced Eunan Gallagher at the interval in an attempt to get them going once again.

However, the classy Woods was a real handful and he added two more points to his tally within ninety seconds of the restart.

Gaffey did convert two frees for St Eunan’s but they couldn’t gain the traction they wanted and a brace from Woods had Carrickmore seven ahead by the 41st minute.

The Letterkenny lads could feel the game drifting away from them and Woods notched another free before the imposing Daithi McElhatton powered through for a point and then stroked over a ’65’. Gaffey responded with a placed ball but the ‘Eunan’s defence were under huge pressure and Joseph Duddy did very well to stop Devlin from scoring a goal.

At the other end of the field, John Kealy was denied a goal by a brave save from Kevin Hughes.

Conan McGarvey and Woods registered points in the closing stages and there was no question that Carrickmore were deserving victors on the day.