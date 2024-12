LAST SUNDAY will live long in the memory of Éire Óg star Aoibhinn Daly. Not only did her team win their first ever Bridie McMenamin Ulster Shield with a thoroughly deserved win over Derry side Greenlough, but she delivered an exhibition of attacking play, scoring ten points across the hour, including a range of spectacular efforts from play.

Daly, who played for both the Tyrone camogs and ladies football teams this year, preferred not to say much about her own personal performance against Greenlough, but she did make it clear that she was absolutely elated with their provincial success.

“It’s brilliant, for the last few years we’d been aiming to win the Bridie McMenamin.

“We got to the semi-final two years ago and were beaten by Cushendall, and since then we’ve been really determined to get over the line and we’ve finally done it.”

An Charraig Mhor have been bolstered by the addition of a batch of hugely talented underage players and they delivered a top-class performance in every facet against Greenlough, not even conceding a single point from play.

Daly said: “The new girls have brought us on in leaps and bounds and training this year has been unbelievable. I think that’s what’s driven us on this year, we’ve had big numbers at training and we’re all pushing each other on.”

Daly also expressed her thanks to the Éire Óg support base, who have come out to support the team in large numbers at every juncture.

“The support we’ve had this year has been outstanding. They’ve been at every game and they were definitely the 16th player [against Greenlough], they definitely got us over the line.”

The Éire Ógs are certainly on an upwards trajectory and Daly sees no reason why they can’t compete at an even higher level in the near future.

“Definitely, we have the camogs so we’re confident we can compete at a higher level. We really want to push on now and hopefully we can win more titles.”