Eire Ogs beat Bredagh after extra-time to make Ulster Final

Eire Ogs 1-15

Bredagh 2-7

(After extra-time)

Advertisement

LITTLE over two days after they annexed the Ulster Shield title, the buoyant Carrickmore Eire Og Minor hurlers were out in action again in the semi-final of the main Ulster Club Cup competition at Ballinascreen.

Despite their exertions the previous Wednesday against Letterkenny, the Tyrone champions displayed tremendous reserves of stamina as well as character to eventually see off Down side Bredagh after extra-time to make the provincial decider.

Aidan Woods once again led the scoring stakes for the Eire Ogs, registering twelve points in total (eight from frees) but overall this was an excellent team display with the side forced to dig deep having seemingly had victory snatched from their grasp in the dying embers of normal time.

Deep into injury-time they led by three points, only to concede a 20metre free. Bredagh captain Rory McCamphill rifled in a shot which was stopped on the line, however as Kevin Hughes attempted to clear his line he was penalised for over-carrying and at the second attempt McCamphill squeezed a free under a swarm of bodies into the net to score a dramatic equalising goal and send the match into extra-time.

The rivetting ending was out of keeping with a pedestrian first half, though the conditions didn’t help. It was hard fought around the middle with scoring opportunities at a premium. Woods struck over two frees for Eire Ogs, though he was also off target a couple of times, while Finbar Blaney got the first point from play for Bredagh to tie the match up at 0-2 apiece on the 20 minute mark.

Daithi McIlhatton pointed a ’65’ two minutes from the break only for David Leggett to embark on a fine solo run up the flank. His attempt for a score was pulled down for Daniel Cunninghan to blast to the Carrickmore net, handing Bredagh a 1-2 to 0-3 half-time advantage.

McCamphill knocked over a brace of scores after the break for the Down boys but with their ace marksman Woods clicking into gear the Eire Ogs levelled matters up at 0-7 to 1-4 just past the three quarter mark.

Advertisement

It was becoming a personal duel between McCamphill and Woods as they traded scores from dead balls as the match ticked towards the closing stages.

Sub Conan McGarvey then won a penalty for Carrickmore and while Woods effort was well-saved by keeper Daniel Kinney, the alert Francie Hurson followed in to kick the loose sliothar to the net.

When Woods then fired over a huge point from a free under the main stand, Carrickmore were four to the good and seemingly well on their way to the Ulster Final. However Bredagh’s late scoring flourish meant extra-time was required, but the Eire Ogs responded superbly to that dramatic fightback from their opponents, and with Woods leading the scoring charge, they emerged as convincing five points victors in the end up.