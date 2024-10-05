Eire Ogs gunning for fifth ‘Benburb Cup’ in a row

A RIVALRY which has stood the test of time for more than 50 years will be renewed for yet another occasion this Sunday when Carrickmore defend their Tyrone hurling title in the final against Dungannon at O’Neills Healy Park.

It has been the most enduring of final pairings since the seventies, and the Eire Ogs are very much in the ascendency at the moment. Another Benburb Cup success at Healy Park in Omagh will see them clinch the crown for the fifth time in succession.

Whether or not that proves to be the case, of course, remains to be seen. For while the boys in black and amber may be viewed as favourites, nobody within the camp and most especially the players or their manager, Sean Pol Begley, are taking anything for granted ahead of this latest showdown between the county’s top two clubs.

“Dungannon definitely represent a big threat and will be coming on the crest of a wave having won the Armagh league this year. That was a real statement of intent for them and we’re probably going to face our toughest challenge for a number of years,” said the former Eire Ogs player.

“They haven’t won the title in five years and any time these two teams meet there’s very little between them. No doubt Sunday will be the same again.”

Carrickmore have progressed straight to the final after topping the Tyrone league. But it’s around a month since their last competitive fixture, a league fixture against Lisbellaw.

Nevertheless, the Eire Ogs, who are also coached by Mickey McCullagh are going to be well prepared. They have introduced a number of young players into the team, including Francie Hurson, Aidan Woods and Michael Coyle. The presence of more seasoned campaigners on both teams is also set to make this decider an intriguing one.

“We had initially expected to play a semi-final. The fact that there has been one has left a bit of a gap in terms of games, so it’s hard sometimes to tell where you’re at in terms of the preparations,” added Begley.

“I suppose it’s the same for both teams and both of us are hoping that we’re ready to go. But Sunday will tell.

“The games in the Tyrone and Armagh leagues have allowed us to give some of the younger players some gametime. It’s one thing playing in the league, and something totally different in a county final when you know the ferocity that Dungannon will come with.

“But it’s great to have young lads coming through the ranks and making good progress.”

The intensity and skill levels displayed at domestic level within Tyrone have also been boosted by the county team’s participation at a higher level in both Division Two of the National League and the Christy Ring Cup.

It’s a point which has once again been acknowledged by the Eire Ogs manager, who is in no doubt about the benefits of so many players on both teams become more accustomed of that higher level of hurling.

“The standard of Tyrone hurling has and is improving immensely. It’s clear from the teams that Tyrone are playing in both the league and championship and that’s helping the clubs as well,” he added.

“It’s a much faster and more skilful game than when I began playing and hopefully that will be reflected on Sunday.

“Winning the title will be a big boost for whoever wins, and none of the two of us will be thinking about Ulster. We know the challenge that we’re facing on Sunday and it’s definitely a big one.”

Meanwhile the Junior final sees Omagh bid to retain their title against the Naomh Colmcille side that the St Enda’s defeated in that 2023 decider.

Omagh have already enjoyed a memorable 2024, having won the U-14 League and Championship double and hopes will be high that their seniors can gain inspiration from their younger counterparts.