This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

‘Embarrassed’ Canning says it’s down to the players

  • 20 September 2022
‘Embarrassed’ Canning says it’s down to the players
Jamie Browne beats Institute's Matthew Walker to the ball. JasMc3
Tommy NetheryBy Tommy Nethery - 20 September 2022
1 minute read

Related articles:

Fifty years on ex-player recalls Omagh Town’s first steps Mica blocks Could Be In local Homes Strabane man hailed a hero after saving woman’s life Council confirms service arrangements for Bank Holiday

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY