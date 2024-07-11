Errigal and St Macartans both lead the way

LADIES ALL-COUNTY LEAGUE ROUND-UP

FAMILIAR faces lead the way at the top of the Ladies All-County Leagues heading into the summer break.

Errigal Ciaran are out on top in Division One on the back of a big win against Omagh. Alongside them are St Macartan’s whose eight point success at home against Trillick maintained their 100% winning record. Meanwhile Clonoe and Edendork share the lead in Division Two, while in the Junior Leagues Loughmacrory and Pomeroy are top in each section.

Aoife Horisk hit a remarkable four goals and seven points as Errigal Ciaran accounted for a previously unbeaten Omagh at Dunmoyle. The league leaders were in excellent form as they dominated against a youthful St Enda’s, who despite playing better in the second half were always on the backfoot. Shannon Cunningham, Meabh Corrigan and Clare Canavan were in top form for Errigal.

In the battle of the ‘Macartans’ it was Ryan McMenamin’s side who came out on top with a 2-9 to 1-4 victory against Trillick. Joline Donaghy, Slaine McCarroll and Shannon Mc Quaid were among the scorers for the league champions, while Rhianne Monaghan and Niamh Quinlivan also contributed. Amy McGinn scored a second half goal for the Reds.

Aodh Ruadh showed signs of improvement against Carrickmore hitting their biggest tally of the year with 3-15 but they remain rooted to the bottom of the table. Sorcha Gormley got herself prepared for the Tyrone Minors All-Ireland semi-final this evening with 2-9 of Carmen’s tally, while her sister Caitlin was also excellent. Lauren McMahon bagged herself a hat-trick too on the night, while at the other end Gemma Begley made a return to football in goals for Carrickmore.

An injury for Caitlin Campbell was a dampener for Killeeshil despite their win against Fintona on Tuesday last. The St Mary’s led from the start going five up by the break and eased to a comfortable triumph. Louise Kelly top scored with 1-5, with Bronagh McKenna, Grainne Rafferty, Orla Mulgrew and Cara McCrory also getting among the scores.

Elsewhere Moortown eased to a big road victory at Dromore who are still searching to get points on the board.

The winning streak in the Intermediate league continued for Edendork as Meave Maxwell and Abigail Rafferty got key scores for them against Ardboe at the Loughshore. It was 2-5 apiece at the break. Claire McAleer bagged a goal on her debut while Roise Muldoon and Kathleen Rafferty impressed at the back for the victors.

Clonoe remain top of the table as they edged out neighbours Coalisland at Fr Peter Campbell Park. The Rahilly’s led by two at the break but dominated the second half to ensure the spoils. Aimee Hughes got the game’s only goal while again the impressive Orlagh Gavin top scored with six points. Noleen McGurk and Aine Heagney also shone for the victors, both tagging on points.

Orlaith Lagan scored a late goal for Fr Rocks at Kildress to secure a narrow but much needed win on Thursday last. Lauren Rushe scored an early second half goal to spark a comeback after they trailed by six at the break. Seven other players were among the points in what was a battling display.

A massive second half from Sperrin Og with goals from Meaghan Clarke, Megan Coyle and Orla Warnock almost salvaged something from their trip to Moy. Four points separated the sides at the end after first half goals from Emma Conroy had the hosts in control. Catherine O’Hanlon hit a speculative goal for Moy as Conroy, Emer Currie and Patricia O’Neill at full back put in big shifts. Aghyaran enjoyed a fine victory at home to Badoney.

Loughmacrory, Aghaloo and Tattyreagh are faring well in the Junior league although the O’Neill’s had mixed fortunes. A big win over Drumquin was followed by a loss at Clann na nGael, while Loughmacrory and Beragh were big winners in section one.

Castlederg came back from three points down at the break to beat Rock with Shannon Lynch, Laura McSorley and Jodie Brown in top form. McSorley, Caitlin Mc Callion, Leah Mc Menamin and Marice Harper slotted home goals. Tyrone goalkeeper Amelia Coyle was also among their scorers. Other victors at Junior level were Pomeroy and Owen Roes.