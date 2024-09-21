Errigal and St Macs Ladies to meet in Final repeat

LADIES TYRONE CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS QUARTER-FINAL PREVIEWS

SATURDAY night under lights at O’Neills Healy Park will be the perfect setting for what promises to be a thriller in the Ladies Senior Championship quarter-final. The champions Errigal Ciaran face St Macartan’s in a repeat of last year’s classic decider and the recent league final, in which Darren Swift’s Errigal came out on top in both.

St Mac’s under the wily stewardship of Ryan McMenamin will be planning to halt the Errigal charge for back to back titles and a potential double.

Advertisement

His opposite number Swift was happy to see his side get over the line against Dromore in the Preliminary Round and he was able to run his bench as they progressed.

This match is the second part of a double bill at Omagh, preceded by the Intermediate quarter-final between Sperrin Og and Edendork.

On Sunday night there is another attractive looking Senior quarter-final as Killeeshil meet Carrickmore. Both teams negotiated their respective preliminary round ties at the weekend. Killeeshil had a tight squeeze against Dungannon while Carrickmore accounted for Omagh, though Caitlin Gormley is a doubt after she picked up a knock in that success which was tighter than some expected.

The remaining two Senior quarter-finals will see Trillick play Cappagh and Moortown take on Fintona in Stewartstown on Friday. Fergal Quinn’s St Malahcy’s side finished sixth in the league while Fintona need to win the Jarleth Kerr Cup to avoid relegation.

A quality Trillick side will be on their guard against Cappagh, last year’s Division Two winners, who could pose plenty of difficulties for the Reds.

In the Intermediate Championship there is a derby match up between Clonoe and Coalisland on Friday evening while elsewhere over the weekend Badoney play Kildress, and Aghyaran face a rejuvenated Cookstown.

The four Junior Championship quarter-finals are fixed for Sunday. League winners Loughmacrory face Clann na nGael, Aghaloo tackle high scoring Drumragh in what could be the game of the round, while Rock face Castlederg and Beragh come up against Pomeroy.

Advertisement

The Sarsfields looked impressive at the weekend and their mix of youth and experience under Mick Hurley and Eamon Duncan has gelled well throughout the season.

LADIES INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP PRELIMINARY ROUND REPORTS

Ardboe 0-7 Cookstown 0-8

A LOW scoring but intense Intermediate tie on the Loughshore eventually saw Fr Rocks edge into the last eight at the expense of a fancied Ardboe on Saturday.

There was a missed penalty, a hatful of scoring opportunites that wentt abbeging as well as twelve additional minutes at the end of a dramatic contest.At the break it was 0-4 apiece with both defences on top and the visitors facing a stiff breeze. Amy Sheehy and Aoibhinn Devlin scored the Cookstown points. Serena O’Neill and Orla Devlin carved out home chances while their defence was excellent.

Ardboe edhed ahead in the third quarter but again it was nip and tuck with a couple of Rossa yellow cards causing them problems and in the latter stages Sheehy’s well taken point had Cookstown ahead. Despite the amount of additional time their defence stood tall and the experience of Laura Mc Gillion proved critical.

Kildress 2-12 Moy 1-13

DESPITE a strong second half from Moy it was the league finalists who advance to the quarter finals by virtue of a two point win.

A strong breeze favoured the Tones who led by four at the interval, Jodie McCrory and Katie Rose Muldoon with points for Kildress.

Moy rallied in the second half. Eilish Cavanagh’s goal closed the gap to one and while Kildress always kept their noses in front Moy showed real improvement with Emma and Lucy Conroy among their points.

Goals for the Tones proved crucial Annie Mc Kenna and Caoimhe Gilmore finding the net, with Nicole Keenan and Sarah Mc Aleer getting points.

Katie Comiskey went close for a late Moy goal but her effort went inches wide.

Coalisland 2-28 Donaghmore 0-6

NINE different players got on the scoresheet for Coalisland who have set their sights on a league and championship double.

In contrast this heavy loss consigned Donaghmore to the drop into Junior football. It has been a difficult season for the St Patrick’s with injuries, absentees and retirements taking its toll but they will regroup and comeback stronger.

The Fianna will play Senior football for the first time next season and they dominated this tie with goals from Nicole Murphy and the hugely impressive youngster Cara Mc Moran setting them up for a big win.

Murphy finished with 1-7, McMoran 1-3, while Eadaoin Early tagged on seven points. New girls Niamh Hughes and Emma Jane Gervin were also among the scorers, as were Milena Mihadjuka, Aoife Quinn and Caeilainn O’Donnell as the Fianna set up a derby meeting with neighbours Clonoe this weekend.