TALK of another final appearance or the prospect of clinching the title for a second time in three years is being firmly banished from the Errigal Ciaran ranks as they prepare for their opening round clash against Pomeroy.

The Dunmoyle-based side won the title in 2022, before missing out on retaining the Paddy O’Neill Cup last year against Trillick. But they remain among the teams being tipped as serious contenders when the Championship reaches its climax next month.

Now under the management of Enda McGinley and Stephen Quinn, they are remaining cautious. Similar to each of the other clubs, they are taking things one game at a time, and the Plunketts represent a team that could best be described as dark horses to really spring a shock.

Advertisement

It’s 2016 since Pomeroy made a big impact by reaching the county semi-final. On that occasion they lost by 1-12 to 0-11 to Errigal and, while the memories of that game are faded somewhat, it still offers some insight for Errigal as to what awaits them this time around.

“We’re just worried about the first round at the moment and the Pomeroy game,” said captain Darragh Canavan.

“We know what they’re capable off and are just looking after team and to prepare as best we can for that match.

“Pomeroy are a quality team and they definitely pose a threat. They’ve cause a lot of teams bother this year, so we’re definitely not going to be taking them lightly. It’s about preparing as best we can for that game.”

After defeating Pomeroy in that 2017 semi-final, Errigal lost out to Omagh in the county final. Another defeat at the final stage came in 2019 against Trillick, and it was the Reds who also denied them at the final opportunity last season.

Nevertheless, Errigal have the experience of having won the title in 2022, thanks to a victory over Carrickmore in the decider, and more of the same will be their target once more in 2024.

“Everybody’s aim is to get to a County Final at this stage of the year and to get as far as you can,” he added.

Advertisement

“But we’re aware that last year or any other year doesn’t matter now. It’s all about this season and we’ll worry about Pomeroy first.

“We finished strongly in the league and are just aiming to get gametime in the legs. We’re not under any illusions that anyone can beat anyone in the Tyrone Championship. It’s the hardest one to win.

“Getting to work with Enda and the rest of the backroom team is great. A few of us had them at Minors, so we’re well used to how they work and what they want us to do. You can only learn from them and they’ve had a great impact on us.

“I suppose you need a wee bit of luck here and there in Tyrone, Grit and determination is also important, so there’s loads of things that add up and it’s definitely a hard one to call. We know how we’re taking each game and that’s all that matters to us.”