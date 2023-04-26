Errigal Ciaran will open title defence against Killyclogher

THE draws for the 2023 Connollys of Moy Tyrone Club Football Championships took place at Garvaghey this evening.
Errigal Ciaran, who won last year’s Tyrone Senior Championship, have been pitted against Killyclogher in the first round which will take place in September.
Beaten finalists Carrickmore were drawn against newly promoted Edendork, while heavy hitters Dromore face last year’s Intermediate Champions Galbally. See the full draw for all three championships below:
Senior Championship draw
Edendork v Carrickmore
Loughmacrory v Trillick
Eglish v Dungannon
Galbally v Dromore
Moortown v Donaghmore
Errigal Ciaran v Killyclogher
Omagh v Ardboe
Greencastle v Coalisland
Intermediate Championship draw
Rock v Clonoe
Tattyreagh v Aghyaran
Clogher v Killeeshil
Kildress v Moy
Derrylaughan v Stewartstown
Gortin v Strabane
Owen Roes v Naomh Eoghan
Pomeroy v Beragh
Junior Championship draw
Augher v Glenelly (Preliminary round)
Killyman v Aghaloo
Castlederg v Errigal Ciaran Thirds
Drumquin v Brocagh
Urney v Fintona
Clann na nGael v Preliminary winners
Derrytresk v Drumragh
Cookstown v Donaghmore Thirds
Brackaville v Eskra
