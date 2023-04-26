Errigal Ciaran will open title defence against Killyclogher

THE draws for the 2023 Connollys of Moy Tyrone Club Football Championships took place at Garvaghey this evening.

Errigal Ciaran, who won last year’s Tyrone Senior Championship, have been pitted against Killyclogher in the first round which will take place in September.

Beaten finalists Carrickmore were drawn against newly promoted Edendork, while heavy hitters Dromore face last year’s Intermediate Champions Galbally. See the full draw for all three championships below:

Senior Championship draw

Edendork v Carrickmore

Loughmacrory v Trillick

Eglish v Dungannon

Galbally v Dromore

Moortown v Donaghmore

Errigal Ciaran v Killyclogher

Omagh v Ardboe

Greencastle v Coalisland

Intermediate Championship draw

Rock v Clonoe

Tattyreagh v Aghyaran

Clogher v Killeeshil

Kildress v Moy

Derrylaughan v Stewartstown

Gortin v Strabane

Owen Roes v Naomh Eoghan

Pomeroy v Beragh

Junior Championship draw

Augher v Glenelly (Preliminary round)

Killyman v Aghaloo

Castlederg v Errigal Ciaran Thirds

Drumquin v Brocagh

Urney v Fintona

Clann na nGael v Preliminary winners

Derrytresk v Drumragh

Cookstown v Donaghmore Thirds

Brackaville v Eskra