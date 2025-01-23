Errigal Ciaran’s journey a pointer for future success-McCann

IT was a season which delivered so much for Errigal Ciaran whose progress to the All-Ireland Club Final last Sunday has provided them with the impetus as well as belief that the achievements of the past few months can be repeated in the future.

Clubs from throughout Ireland have consistently bounced back from national disappointment to finally clinch the Andy Merrigan Cup. Now the hope is that the Dunmoyle-based side can do the same at some point sooner rather than later and cast aside the pain of the loss to Cuala on this occasion.

Of course, there are no easy guarantees in the quest for glory. As the players and management take a well-earned break to reflect on their Tyrone and Ulster successes and the progress to the All-Ireland, they will also lay the foundations for more of the same.

Advertisement

One man who knows all about the challenges ahead for Errigal is their selector, Rory McCann. He was a member of the team which won the provincial title last in 2002, and is in no doubt that the years to come have huge potential. But he also realises only too well the pitfalls awaiting them when the journey begins again later in 2025.

“It’s hard to get your head around the defeat to Cuala, especially the second half. At half-time, we asked for the lads to go out and give all that they had and the players responded. That was some push and try from the team after we never really got going in the first half,” he said.

“One thing about Croke Park is that teams can freeze very easily. You can’t legislation for what happens. Looking at Tyrone teams over the years here, it’s hard to think about what they’re up against. People say it’s a normal field with two halves and it is, but some don’t have that experience and that’s what can happen here.”

Errigal’s journey ended in bitter disappointment. Nevertheless, the trip that took them to the final is one that will be remembered with immense satisfaction, especially the eight days between the victory over Dr Crokes in the All-Ireland semi-final to the final against the Dublin and Leinster champions.

Their highlights reel has plenty of standouts. Supporters and club members attended a special Mass for the team in the Church of the Immaculate Conception on Friday night. There were tears on the team bus as the players pulled into Croke Park ahead of the final, and the financial support reflected the dedication and commitment of so many.

While the players, management and club will move on over the coming days and weeks, the sense of pride is clear according to Rory McCann.

“Nobody knows what’s going to happen in life outside football. It was a long road to reach Croke Park, there were a lot of ups and downs, good days and great times for the club. We were relaxed for the All-Ireland Final, but that first half is going to be hard to get our heads around.

Advertisement

“The first half was disappointing and there was no more that we as a management team could have asked for. I have good memories of playing in 2002 and this year is the same. This was for the young boys and girls and the next ones coming through.

“We have to dust ourselves down and move on from here. All the players can’t thank those who supported us and the fundraising and sense of community shows what can be done when everyone knuckles down and works together.

“But at this point the disappointment is so real and we’ll have to settle down, regroup and see where the coming months take us.”

Tyrone’s new domestic cup competitions, the All-County League and ultimately the 2025 O’Neill Cup are all targets for each of the 16 senior teams in the county. Perhaps the greatest tribute to Errigal’s historic run in recent years will be that each of their opponents in the coming year will believe that similar glory is now within their reach and capabilities.

For now, though, the manner of Errigal’s journey on and off the field will provide memories to last a lifetime for past, presnt and future players around Cardinal MacRory Park in Dunmoyle.