Errigal come on strong down the home straight

Errigal Ciaran 0-12 St Eunan’s 0-10

THIS was a typical see-saw Ulster Senior Club tie, the kind in which the Tyrone standard bearers have often come out second best over the decades, whoever the Red Hand representative. But not on this occasion.

With midfielder Ben McDonnell spearheading a dramatic late scoring spree, Errigal Ciaran pipped an impressive St Eunan’s Letterkenny on Saturday night to move into the first round proper in their quest for the Seamus McFerran Cup.

The teams were deadlocked eight times over the course of the hour at O’Neill’s Healy Park, but with extra-time looming it was Errigal who found the composure and poise to take the spoils, McDonnell (who hit three in a row down the home straight) and sub Thomas Canavan slotting over injury time points to secure a dramatic victory.

McDonnell, along with Aidan McCrory, Joe Oguz and Ruairi Canavan were among the better performers for the winners, who had to withstand a ferocious third quarter surge from the Donegal men, albeit crucially the visitors were unable to translate that prolonged spell of dominance into sufficient scores on the board.

Fresh off their County Final triumph over Trilick last weekend, Errigal flew out of the traps as Ruairi Canavan blasted over a superb score with just forty seconds having elapsed.

And while Conor J O’Donnell slipped over an equalising free soon after at the other end, it was the Tyrone champions who looked the more cohesive and confident unit early on, the Letterkenny boys appearing to miss the services of their attacking talisman Niall O’Donnell, who was only named among the subs.

In contrast Errigal’s leading lights were on fire in the initial stages. Peter Harte popped over a fine score on the turn and Ruairi Canavan converted a 40m free to put his side two to the good.

With the Donegal champs seemingly bereft of attacking ideas, Errigal sought to press home their advantage, though a series of poor wides stymied their prospects.

Conor J O’Donnell cut an isolated figure inside for St Eunan’s so it took his namesake and centre half back Conor snr to take the bull by the horns approaching the midway stage of the first half. He exchanged passes with Caolan Ward and split the posts in style to narrow the gap.

Errigal though were then afforded the opportunity to open significant daylight between the sides, as a sublime Darragh Canavan delivery picked out Joe Oguz along the endline. His determined burst was ended illegally as Darragh Mulgrew brought him to the turf, but Harte’s resultant spot kick was brilliantly parried behind for a ’45’ by keeper Shaun Patton.

The subsequent placed ball was knocked over by Ruairi Canavan as Errigal jumped two in front, 0-4 to 0-2, but with the O’Donnells coming to the fore, the Letterkenny boys sought to make the most of the penalty miss reprieve.

Shane O’Donnell burst through a couple of tackles to drill a score and soon after he sent a thunderous effort sailing over, after being fed by Aaron Deeney.

With the match now tied up at four points apiece, Errigal keeper Darragh McAnenly had to be alert to collect James Kelly’s close range fisted attempt from Shane O’Donnell’s dangerous ball.

The intensity of the exchanges had now cranked up a gear and Odhran Robinson blasted an opportunity off the mark after Darragh Canavan’s initial attempt bounced down off the upright.

Instead it was St Eunan’s who eased narrowly ahead at the break, midfielder James Kelly hitting one high and handsome over the black spot from out on the right flank. (Half-time Errigal Ciaran 0-4 St Eunan’s 0-5)

The Tyrone side leapfrogged ahead again on the resumption, Odhran Robinson with the emphatic strike, after Darragh Canavan had recycled possession along the endline, and Peter Harte using his right peg for once to find the range having cut inside.

However neither side was able to steal a march on the other, and with Niall O’Donnell introduced off the bench, St Eunan’s carried a much greater threat. He planted a fine score, while Conor J O’Donnell tucked over another free to give the visitors the slender advantage once again.

Crucially the Letterkenny boys allowed other opportunities to go abegging, and with ten minutes remaining Errigal sub Mark Kavanagh fisted the leveller to leave it 0-7 apiece.

Peter Og McCartan and Shane O’Donnell then traded points, the latter a superb individual effort after surging into space, and when he hit his fourth from play soon after St Eunan’s led again.

They were still one to the good when Ben McDonnell’s assured effort was cancelled out by an Conor J O’Donnell ’45’ with the match ticking towards the hour mark.

But cometh the hour it was that critical brace from McDonnell (one with the fist) which put Errigal in the box-seat and with the very last attack of the game Ruairi Canavan led a counter-attack which was finished off by sub Thomas Canavan.

The Scorers

Errigal Ciaran: Ben McDonnell (0-3), Ruairi Canavan (0-3,1f, 1 ’45’), Peter Harte (0-2), Peter Og McCartan, Thomas Canavan, Odhran Robinson, Mark Kavanagh (0-1 each)

St Eunan’s: Shane O’Donnell (0-4), Conor J O’Donnell (0-3,2f, 1’45’), Conor O’Donnell, James Kelly, Niall O’Donnell (01 each)

The Teams

Errigal Ciaran: Darragh McAnenly, Cormac Quinn, Aidan McCrory, Ciaran Quinn, Peter Og McCartan, Niall Kelly, Tiarnan Colhoun, Ben McDonnell, Joe Oguz, Padraig McGirr, Peter Harte, Ciaran McGinley, Darragh Canavan, Odhran Robinson, Ruairi Canavan. Subs used: Thomas Canavan for P McGirr (39mins), Mark Kavanagh for O Robinson (44), Dermot Morrow for C Quinn (58), Ryan Ward for T Colhoun (58)

St Eunan’s: Shaun Patton, Aaron Deeney, Conor Morrison, Caolan Ward, Darragh Mulgrew, Conor O’Donnell, Kieran Tobin, Eoin Dowling, James Kelly, Ciaran Moore, Shane O’Donnell, Oran Winston, Eoin McGeehan, Kevin Kealy, Conor J O’Donnell. Subs used: Niall O’Donnell for O Winston (h-time), Pauric Boyle for E McGeehan (47), Lee McMonagle for C J O’Donnell (59)

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan)