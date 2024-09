Errigal Ciaran 2-9 St Macartans 1-10

ERRIGAL Ciaran and Macartans served up a real thriller at Fintona on Sunday evening in the final of the Ladies Senior League before the Dunmoyle side claimed the title on a final score of 2-9 to 1-10.

Aoife Horisk was the top scorer for the winners bagging a goal in each half while Tara O’Hagan (1-1) hit the net for Macartans late in the second half to give her team hope as the clock ticked down. Unfortunately for Macs the Errigal defence remained resolute with goalkeeper Ailise Coyle outstanding for her team.

Advertisement

The result ended St Macs remarkable sequence of a dozen Senior League titles on the spin.

The first half was close and competitive with both defences very much on top. Chloe Mc Caffrey opened the scoring for Macs but points from Horisk (2) and Maria Canavan eased their team two clear.

A point apiece from Cathy Maguire and Joline Donaghy levelled the game midway through the first half.

Player of the match Horisk pointed to put her team ahead again before Macartans hit something of a purple patch with points from Slaine Mc Carroll, Chloe Mc Caffrey and Tara O’Hagan to lead by two 0-6 t0 0-4 just before the short whistle. However Ryan Mc Menamin’s side were rocked back on their heels when Aoife Horisk hit the net for Errigal just on the stroke of half time. Half time score: Errigal Ciaran 1-4, Macartans 0-6

Playing into the elements in the second half Macartans were keen to close the gap and make a good start. A point inside the first minute from Chloe Mc Caffrey appeared to be a statement of intent. However the Clogher Valley side failed to score again for the next twenty two minutes as Errigal shut up shop at the back and set about building a lead with centre back Meabh Corrigan leading the way superbly.

Their drive and momentum were temporarily halted when they lost full forward Shannon Cunningham to injury but her replacement Kelly Mc Caffrey scored with her first touch as Errigal dominated possession.

Two points apiece from Claire Canavan and Maria Canavan stretched the Errigal lead before a point from Maura McMenamin with eight minutes remaining left four between the teams. A minute later it seemed that the game as a contest was over when Aoife Horisk found the net for a second time to leave the score 2-9 to 0-8 with time rapidly running out.

Advertisement

St Macs threw caution to the wind as Chloe McCaffrey knocked over her fourth point of the game. A minute later and the Errigal nerves began to jangle as Tara O’Hagan found the net with just over four minutes remaining.

Macs continued to drive forward and Joline Donaghy reduced the deficit to just two points with a crisp finish.

Unfortunately for Macartans time ran out for them and Errigal claimed the title on a final score of 2-9 to 1-10.

The Scorers

Errigal Ciaran

Aoife Horisk 2-3, Maria Canavan 0-3, Claire Canavan 0-2, Kelly Mc Caffrey 0-1

St Macartans

Chloe Mc Caffrey 0-4, Joline Donaghy 0-2, Tara O’Hagan 1-1, Cathy Maguire 0-1, Slaine Mc Carroll 0-1, Maura Mc Menamin 0-1.