Errigal Ladies move two points clear at the top

The double weekend of fixtures in the Ladies All-County League provided some very interesting results.

Errigal Ciaran cemented their place at the top of Division One while Aodh Ruadh pulled clear of the drop zone. However Cappagh and Dromore are very much in the relegation mix, and playoff places are still very much up for grabs across the board.

Errigal moved two points clear at the top with solid performances against Killeeshil and Fintona. Kelly McCaffrey had an excellent return for the league leaders scoring 2-9 over the two games while Aoife Horisk tagged on 1-3 against St Mary’s. Errigal had eight different scorers against the Pearses as they hit 1-23.

Chloe McCaffrey recorded eight points for St Macartan’s as they edged a battling Carrickmore by the narrowest of margins. Sorcha Gormley tagged on 2-4 for Carmen who had the chances to take something from the contest, inspired by a great defensive display from Caoimhe Coyle. Joline Donaghy’s 1-2 proved crucial though for St Macs and she also chipped in with five points against Omagh on Sunday in what proved a thrilling draw.

St Enda’s found themselves trailing by three points 4-1 in the first period but managed to haul themselves level with contributions from Emer McCanny and Sophie Kelly, before Colleen McQuaid slotted home a penalty for the hosts. Before the break a well worked team goal from Meave McSorley left a point between the sides.

Omagh had goal chances in the second half but it was St Macartan’s who pulled clear with Cadhla McCarroll’s goal putting seven between the sides with eight minutes left. Omagh responded through a brace of points from Christiane Quinn and McCanny before Kelly scored a penalty to level things at the final whistle.

Trillick closed in on third spot on the back of two good results against neighbours Fintona and Moortown. The Reds have eighteen points in the table having played a game more than the teams around them as they head to Killeeshil this evening.

Emma McCarron tallied up 2-5 against Fintona and Shauna McGurren helped herself to a hat-trick of goals in a dominant display. Trillick led 4-9 to 0-3 at the break and were always in control. Cathleen Kelly and Dearbhla Gallagher also found the net.

Kelly and Amy McGinn meanwhile scored the goals for Trillick as they held off a battling Moortown for a two point win in Sunday’s round. Keen to build on a good win at home to CappaghSt Malachy’s were always in the contest but Trillick pressed on to triumph.

Cappagh meanwhile bounced back from that loss taking a share of the spoils against Carrickmore in what proved a thrilling draw. It was tense stuff with Cappagh hitting a late equaliser against an understrength Carmen. Gemma Begley, back in the attack, tagged on four Carrickmore points. They are expected to have several players back for tonight’s trip to St Enda’s who will also welcome back a few regulars who missed their weekend contest.

Aodh Ruadh’s surge in form could certainly be attributed to the return to action of Aoife McGahan. Her contribution on the scoreboard (1-6) made a telling difference against Dromore and she added a further 1-5 in a seven point victory against Killeeshil.

Faye Loughran’s ’45’ metre kick also found its way to the St Marys’s net as they pulled themselves up to ninth position on the table.

In Division Two Clonoe remain the pacesetters after victories against Donaghmore and Badoney while Fr Rocks also had a productive few days with wins against Badoney and Sperrin Og. At the bottom of the table Sperrin Og and Donaghmore appear in trouble while Badoney could still be embroiled in the relegaytion tussle too with games running out.

With two games remaining the Rahillys have a three point lead at the top. Once again Orlagh Gavin and Orlaith O’Hagan have been among the scorers for James Rafferty’s team who are in very good form ahead of the Championship.

Cookstown pushed themselves into the knock-out positions with wins against Badoney and Sperrin Og over the weekend. Laura Lee O’Donnell hit two goals for Greencastle, while despite a loss to Moy Edendork remain second after Aghyaran failed to field against them.

Coalisland, who drew with Kildress and then put in a big shift to beat Moy, are still in the hunt for a playoff spot alongside the Tones and St Davog’s. The Fianna have a tough assignment this evening ahead of games against teams below them to come.

Loughmacrory lead Group One in the Junior league after six wins from six with one game left, although Aghaloo pressed them all the way, Kellie Ward’s goal proving crucial as the Lough secured the triumph. Aoife Kelly bagged a hat-trick of goals and Cora Mc Elduff, Bronagh Gallagher, Ward, Niamh Fox and Eva Conway all raised green flags in a one sided win against Galbally on Sunday.

It proved to be a good weekend too for Beragh who enjoyed wins over Tattyreagh and Galbally with a top four spot confirmed with a game in hand.

In Section Two Castlederg continued their unbeaten campaign with Amelia Coyle’s two goals ensuring a three point win over Drumragh. There was an inspired display from Drg keeper Grace Quinn in this one. A few days later St Eugene’s scored five goals against Pomeroy and top the group with fifteen points.

Elsewhere Rock enjoyed a good win over Stewartstown and Strabane took the bragging rights in the North Tyrone derby against Owen Roes.

There is another packed programme ahead with a full round of games tonight (Thursday) and again on Sunday.