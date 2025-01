ERRIGAL Ciaran have another week to ready themselves for their All-Ireland SFC semi-final meeting with Dr Crokes of Killarney after the cold snap put paid to the match taking place on Sunday.

The artic forecast had a negative impact on both of the football semi-finals with each of them postponed until this coming Saturday

On Saturday lunchtime the GAA confirmed that the Errigal match was being called off following a pitch inspection of O’Moore Park in Portlaoise. That was followed later in the day by the same decision being taken in regard to the meeting between Dublin and Leinster champions Cuala and Sligo and Connacht side Coolera/ Strandhill following a pitch inspection of Breffni Park in Cavan.

Advertisement

Sleet and snow were due to hit many parts of the country, with Laois and the Midlands area among the worst effected. An orange level snow warning was in operation across many areas of Ireland.

The decision was made to call off the games early to prevent any of the clubs travelling.

The venues this weekend will remain the same but the throw-in times will be determined by the CCCC who meet this Monday afternoon.

Because of the compact season the fixtire itinerary is squeezed, with the All-Ireland Final due to take place at Croke Park on Sunday January 19th, meaning the winners will have only one week to prepare.

Enda McGinley’s Errigal are aiming to become the first ever Tyrone side to reach the All-Ireland Senior Club Final, with the Dunmoyle based club coming up short twice in the past against Cork’s Nemo Rangers after winning Ulster in 1993 and 2002.