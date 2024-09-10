Errigal produce an efficient effort in beating Pomeroy

Errigal Ciaran 0-13 Pomeroy 2-4

Efficient if not sparkling Errigal got the better of Pomeroy in the first round of the Tyrone Senior Championship at sunny Loughmacrory on Saturday.

An early injury to fullback Lorcan Kilpatrick was a blow to the Plunketts, and their troubles were further emphasised as Errigal Ciaran soon found their scoring range. Despite playing against the wind, the Dunmoyle-based side dominated in terms of possession during those opening stages.

The efforts of Peter Harte, Padraig McGirr and Ben McDonnell were important. Their passing and and vision created space for the likes of Ruairi and Darragh Canavan and Odhran Robinson to capitalise on.

Padraig McGirr opened the scoring for them before Ruairi Canavan extended their lead from a free. While Hugh McNamee responded for Pomeroy, that was as good as things got for the Plunketts for most of that first half.

Instead, Errigal forged further ahead in the second quarter. Ruairi and Darragh Canavan made it 0-4 to 0-1. It was all proving very frustrating for Pomeroy, although Frank Burns, Kieran McGeary and Ryan Loughran worked hard for them to no real avail.

The Plunketts did launch regular attacks. But the final pass was lacking for them, and this undermined the work of Hugh McNamee, Aidan Coyle and Frank Burns.

Both teams hit five wides in that opening period. The difference for Errigal was their ability to get scores and they were seven points ahead approaching the interval break. Time and again, their interweaving passing movements involving multiple players resulted in scores, and they were full value for that advantage.

Padraig McGirr made it 0-5 to 0-1 after 24 minutes. Then Ruairi Canavan fired over from an offensive mark, and added another moments later after his brilliant weaving run was halted by Frank Burns at the expensive of a free. Then, almost at the end of normal time in that first half, he extended their lead to 0-8 to 0-1.

It was all looking bleak for Pomeroy, as they faced into what looked like being a seven-point deficit for the second half. But, in the very last attack, a great long ball into the danger area was broken down by Hugh McNamee into the path of Brendan Burns. He made no mistake with a great left-footed shot to the roof of the net, and suddenly Pomeroy were right back in contention.

With the half-time score at 0-8 to 1-1, the big question was whether the Plunkett’s could consolidate that boost and go on to reduce the deficit still further on the resumption.

Matters were definitely a lot closer in that second half as Pomeroy put the pressure on in a bid to get the winning result that they desired.

Swapped points between Peter Og McCartan for Errigal Ciaran and Kieran McGeary for the Plunkett’s set the tone for a keenly contested half hour of football. However, it was the number of wides from both teams which was perhaps the biggest talking point.

There were only three points between the teams entering the final quarter after Kieran McGeary made it 0-9 to 1-3. The two defences were working hard and the alertness of Peter Harte, Ben McDonnell and Joe Oguz seemed set to make a difference for the favourites.

Three points in a five-minute spell left six between the teams and looked set to be the launchpad for victory for Errigal.

Twice in quick succession Joe Oguz found himself in space and popped over a brace of points. That left them 0-12 to 2-3 ahead.

Nevertheless, the warning signs were also flashing. Leo Quinn, Ronan Duffin and Ryan Loughran were to the fore for Pomeroy. Most of all, though, the poise and promptings of Frank Burns and Kieran McGeary were having an increasing influence for them.

Ryan Loughran came close to grabbing a goal for them when his fisted effort rebounded off Darragh McAnenly in the Errigal goal.

But the Pomeroy man was rewarded minutes later when a long ball in from Jude Campbell culminated in Loughran firing to the net from close range.

Now there were only three points between the teams and the battle for honours was really on. Once more, though, a number of disappointing wides undermined the efforts of both teams as the minutes ebbed away.

Ultimately, Errigal’s slightly greater firepower eased them over the line. It took a great effort from Ruairi Canavan from out near the sideline to ease them four points ahead, and ensure that Kieran McGeary’s late free wasn’t enough to earn a reprieve for the Plunketts.

The Scorers

Errigal Ciaran

Ruairi Canavan 0-7 (4f, 1OM), Joe Oguz 0-2, Padraig McGirr 0-2, Peter Og McCartan 0-1, Darragh Canavan 0-1.

Pomeroy

Kieran McGeary 0-3 (1f), Brendan Burns 1-0, Ryan Loughran 1-0, Hugh McNamee 0-1.